7 Hilarious TikToks That Show How Georgia Is Dealing With Extremely High Gas Prices
Some people are getting very creative. 🐴
It's no secret that gas prices in Georgia have sky-rocketed recently. As of March 16, 2022 residents can expect to pay an average of $1.5 more per gallon than they did this time last year, a 36% increase.
TikTok users have been coping in their usual fashion — with plenty of jokes. Users flocked to the platform to make videos with trending sounds like the song Gasolina by Daddy Yankee.
Here's a look at Georgia's reaction to ridiculously high gas prices.
Be warned, there’s some colorful language used in some videos.
1. "If ya'll see me doing 35 in a 70 mph lane, go around me! Gas is $4.29 today, and I'm not speeding! I'm taking my time." TikTok user Na'ima Rasool jokes.
@therealnaimarasool
This is ridiculous. Whomever is making decisions please stop. Gas is $4.29. #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack #presidentbiden #russia #gasprices #georgia
2. This creator from Atlanta posted a video with an image of a padlock on a car's gas cover with the caption "they're selling fast...."
3. This user jokes that unless you bring cash, you're not getting a ride.
@chillassjada
#FYP #4u#FYP #fyp #explore #georgia #atl #gasoline #gasprices #comedy #love#instagram #MONEY #MAD #2020 #pretty #nomore #cheetos #blackgurl #blackgirl
4. In this video captioned "Gas prices in Georgia got me like," the person filming sobs while pumping gas and watching the price on the screen climb as the car fills up.
5. This poster laments "When you see low fuel but gas is over $4 a gallon," while incorporating a bit of physical comedy.
6. Some have even taken to alternative methods of transportation.
7. Devon Harris posted his reaction to a news story about an Atlanta man who was arrested for drilling holes in cars in an attempt to steal gas.
@_igothek3yz
For your awareness #OutlanderChallenge #fypシ #atltok #atlanta #georgia #currentevents #foryourpage #gta #apd #gas #gasprices #theft #gasstation