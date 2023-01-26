This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
They've been voted the "best" multiple times. 🍔
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed.
One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
The concept of gas station eateries may seem a bit strange at first, but "hole-in-the-wall" eateries often have some of the best food around, and NFA’s burgers are no different. The eatery has won "best burger" awards all over the country for its masterpieces loaded with tons of meat patties and melty, gooey cheese.
You can get a classic burger with two patties, the triple with three, or if you want the real deal, you can opt for the massive quad with four patties stacked high.
All burgers are served with tons of melty American cheese, mustard, and "sassy sauce" on a soft Martin's potato roll. More of a hotdog person? They've got your back with the all-beef Jersey dog.
Would it truly be a complete burger-eating experience if you didn't have fries to go with it? You can get seasoned fries or even tater tots loaded up with more of that sassy sauce.
Save room for dessert because they have "schmoops," mini homemade cinnamon twists, to make your meal even better.
You'll order inside the convenience store, and then they'll bring your order out to your car.
Make sure you plan your visit because NFA is closed Sunday and Monday and shuts down at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday, however, the burger bar is open until 7:30 p.m.
We promise we are not the only ones drooling. Many locals post that this is their favorite spot in the state.
NFA Burger
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338
Why You Need To Go: These burgers are regarded as some of the best around, and they are served from a gas station.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 10, 2020.