This South Carolina Mine Is Full Of Huge Crystals & You Can Dig For Your Own Unique Gems
It costs only $20. 💎
Digging for your own gemstones straight from the earth is such a unique experience, and the south offers many different mines to choose from.
Diamond Hill Mine in Abeville, SC is only about a two-and-a-half-hour road trip from Atlanta, GA, and it's worth every mile because you can find some pretty big crystals during your time there.
There are six acres of land to dig around all day until 5 p.m. closing time. Some of the gems you might find at the mine include amethyst, smoky quartz, skeletal, garnet, epidote, and more.
This spot came to be a hotspot for gemstones because of erosion that took place in the southern part of the Appalachian Mountains over the past few million years, according to the mine’s website.
Some of this stuff could've even been seen by dinosaurs!
Everything you dig up at this spot came from this actual mine, so nothing was added, making it completely natural. Some of them have grown to be pretty huge.
Visitors can arrive at 9 a.m. and pay just $20 to dig for a full day. Whatever you uncover is yours to keep for a lifelong memory of an awesome day mining in the Palmetto State.
You do have to bring your own supplies, and they suggest bringing a long screwdriver, a shovel, a rake, a rock hammer, a sledgehammer, a pick, and durable gloves.
Diamond Hill Mine
Price: $20
Address: 100 Diamond Mine Rd, Abbeville, SC 29620
Why You Need To Go: You can dig and find so many cool crystals at this mine just outside of Atlanta.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 20, 2020.