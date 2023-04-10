This Georgia Mine Is Full Of Huge Gems & You Can Dig For Your Own Impressive Crystals
It's literally a hidden gem! 💎
Hidden gem destinations that not many people know about always make for a pretty unique day trip, and this crystal hunting mine in Georgia is one of those, literally.
Unlike regular gem mining or gold panning experiences, Hogg Mine in LaGrange, GA is a one-of-a-kind experience where you will actually get dirty and dig elbow-deep in the dirt to find some pretty huge treasures.
You can feel like a kid again since you will be digging in the dirt, but this time, you might find some pretty awesome things to take home with you, including dazzling rose quartz, aquamarine, and black tourmaline.
You will have to bring your own tools like a pick, shovel, potato rake, rock hammer, sledgehammer, chisels, rock bars, 5-gallon buckets, gloves, and safety glasses to make the job easier.
From the early morning 9 a.m. check-in time to closing time at 5 p.m., you’ll have ample amount of time to dig the day away and find your awesome treasures.
Hogg Mine has specific "dig dates" throughout the year — about a few days each month — where visitors are permitted to dig for $35 per person a day, so you definitely will not want to miss out on them.
Because the mine is on private property, there is a designated spot where you and your group will meet to sign in and follow the owner to the destination. You will get a tour of the mine and a safety briefing before you begin your dig.
Happy crystal hunting!
Hogg Mine
Price: $35
Address: 4098 Whitesville Rd, LaGrange, GA 30240
Why You Need To Go: This Georgia mine is filled with huge crystals like rose quartz and aquamarine you can dig yourself!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 25, 2019.