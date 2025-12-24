This picture-perfect small town in Alberta is one of Canada's top places to visit in 2026
Time to head to the mountains? 🏔️
The snowy season is here, and that means it's time for cozy getaways in the mountains. If you want to skip the busy streets of Banff, but want that same small-town charm, this quaint spot near Calgary is the place to go.
The dreamy Alberta small town was named by Narcity readers as one of the "top places people should visit in Canada in 2026," on a recent poll.
With jagged mountain peaks overlooking picturesque small town streets and natural beauty all around, it's safe to say that our readers know what they're talking about.
Canmore is nestled in the Bow River Valley, just over an hour away from the city of Calgary and flanked by towering mountain peaks on all sides.
The drive alone is stunning, especially when you catch sight of the Three Sisters mountains rising dramatically above the town.
It's just a 25-minute drive away from the bustling tourist hotspot of Banff, offering the same kind of adventure and beauty, but with fewer crowds and a more low-key feel. You'll find the same jaw-dropping Rocky Mountain scenery without the packed sidewalks and sold-out hotels.
It's a classic mountain town in the best way, and you might even recognize it from the popular show, The Last Of Us, when it doubled as Jackson, Wyoming.
Winter here doesn't mean staying inside; instead, it means enjoying things like the nearby Nakiska Ski Resort, frozen ponds to skate on, and winter hikes to explore. Nakiska offers over 60 runs for all skill levels and way shorter lift lines than the bigger resorts, making it perfect for a chill day on the slopes.
Grotto Canyon is located near town and transforms into a frozen wonderland when the weather turns cold. The easy trail takes you through towering canyon walls where you can spot ancient pictographs and marvel at massive frozen waterfalls that create an almost otherworldly landscape.
Just walking around taking in the scenery, though, covered in a fresh blanket of snow, feels like an adventure.
Cozying up in the town has its own appeal, too. Small town streets here are bursting with charm, lined with local shops and restaurants. You can spend the day just popping in and out of stores on Main Street, feeling like you're wandering the streets of a town from a storybook.
If you want to wind down, you can head to one of the local spas, like Bodhi Wellness Canmore, where you can soak in a hot pool surrounded by the tranquil nature. There's nothing quite like soaking in steaming water while snowflakes fall around you and mountain views stretch out in every direction.
When you get hungry, the food scene here seriously delivers. From cozy cafes perfect for warming up with a latte to upscale dining spots serving locally-sourced Alberta beef, there's something for every craving and budget.
If you want a getaway with the perfect balance of adventure, charm, and relaxation — look no further.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.