This Ontario city has one of the world's 'most beautiful' ice rinks and major European vibes

It's a magical spot for a winter escape.

A person ice skating. A skating rink at night.

A skating rink in Ontario.

@eviestreight | Instagram, @visitkingstonca | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Put on your coziest mittens and warmest socks, because you'll want to spend all day gliding around this enchanting skating rink in Ontario. Nestled in the heart of a European-style square, the glistening rink offers endless winter charm and was just named among the most beautiful in the world.

British hotel chain Premier Inn recently released a study of "the world's most beautiful ice rinks," featuring over 50 attractions from across the globe.

To create the list, Premier Inn analyzed images of ice rinks from around the world, using eye-tracking technology to see which festive setups people noticed first and looked at the longest. These findings were combined into a single score to reveal which ice rinks are most visually appealing at first glance.

Several Ontario spots made the list, including this magical ice rink located in a dreamy town square.

Springer Market Square Ice Rink is a beautiful winter gem in Kingston that ranked 49th.

According to Downtown Kingston, the "magical open-air skating rink" lets you glide around a "winter wonderland," surrounded by twinkling lights, festive decor, and historic architecture.

The rink is encircled by old-world shops, cafes, and buildings that look like they belong in a little European village.

On select days, you can warm up at cozy fire pits dotted around the square.

The rink is open until March, weather permitting, and is free to enjoy. Trailhead Kingston, located nearby, offers hourly and full-day skate rentals as well as skate sharpening.

Two other Ontario skating spots also made Premier Inn's roundup: Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square ice rink and the Evergreen Brick Works ice rink.

If you're looking for a magical place to skate this winter, Kingston's Springer Market Square Ice Rink is worth checking out.

Springer Market Square Ice Rink

Price: Free

When: Until March 2026, weather permitting

Address: 1 Market St., Kingston, ON

Downtown Kingston Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

