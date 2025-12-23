Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's white Christmas forecast is 'uncertain' but these areas have the best chances

Snow is on the way for the GTA on Boxing Day.

street in unionville ontario decorated for christmas while it snows

Snow-covered street in Unionville, Ontario during Christmas.

Mike Markov | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This new Ontario weather forecast said "a white Christmas remains uncertain" for parts of the province.

But some areas are guaranteed to have a snowy holiday this year.

The Weather Network just released Ontario's white Christmas forecast for 2025.

A white Christmas is defined as at least two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time on December 25.

It's known as a "perfect Christmas" when there's snow on the ground and snow falling on the holiday.

Even though up to 10 centimetres of snow fell across the GTA overnight from Monday, December 22, to Tuesday, December 23, there is uncertainty if that'll be enough for a white Christmas.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are forecast to rise "well above freezing" after the snowfall, which should melt most or all of the snow in the southern parts of Ontario.

So, a green Christmas is more likely in places south of Highway 401 from Toronto to Windsor, including Hamilton.

Windsor actually now has zero chance of a white Christmas, The Weather Network said.

But since it's been a snowy November and December in Ontario's snowbelts and parts of northern Ontario, those places have a high or 100% chance of a white Christmas.

A white Christmas is guaranteed in Thunder Bay and Timmins, while chances are high in the snowbelts near Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Parts of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, are forecast to get five to 10 cm of snow leading up to Christmas.

Below-freezing temperatures during and after the snowfall ensure a white Christmas for Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

Even though it probably won't be a white Christmas in Toronto and some places in the GTA, it will be a snowy Boxing Day!

Parts of the GTA are forecast to get five to 10 centimetres of snow on Friday, December 26.

That includes Toronto, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Guelph, Kitchener, Oakville, Burlington, Newmarket, Uxbridge, Whitby, Oshawa, and nearby areas.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

toronto weatherontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto was named the very best spot to live in Canada in 2025

It has cozy small-town vibes.

Here are all the benefit payments Canadians can get from the CRA & Service Canada in 2026

Some benefits are also increasing in January! 💰

This Ontario city has one of the world's 'most beautiful' ice rinks and major European vibes

It's a magical spot for a winter escape.

These p​opular frozen pizza snacks are being recalled in Canada due to deadly bacteria

Four people have already been sent to hospital. ⚠️

These are Canada's cheapest places to live with the best quality of life in 2025

Some of these Canadian cities are seriously underrated. 👀

7 Government of Canada jobs open right now that pay up to $139,000 a year

CBSA, Statistics Canada, CSIS, and other federal agencies are hiring.

Here's everything that's open on Christmas & Boxing Day in Toronto

We rounded up all the stores that are actually open on Christmas Day. 🔎

Costco's new flyer is out and you can get groceries, tech and more items for up to $500 off

Flyer coupons are only valid for four weeks.