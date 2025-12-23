Ontario's white Christmas forecast is 'uncertain' but these areas have the best chances
Snow is on the way for the GTA on Boxing Day.
This new Ontario weather forecast said "a white Christmas remains uncertain" for parts of the province.
But some areas are guaranteed to have a snowy holiday this year.
The Weather Network just released Ontario's white Christmas forecast for 2025.
A white Christmas is defined as at least two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time on December 25.
It's known as a "perfect Christmas" when there's snow on the ground and snow falling on the holiday.
Even though up to 10 centimetres of snow fell across the GTA overnight from Monday, December 22, to Tuesday, December 23, there is uncertainty if that'll be enough for a white Christmas.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures are forecast to rise "well above freezing" after the snowfall, which should melt most or all of the snow in the southern parts of Ontario.
So, a green Christmas is more likely in places south of Highway 401 from Toronto to Windsor, including Hamilton.
Windsor actually now has zero chance of a white Christmas, The Weather Network said.
But since it's been a snowy November and December in Ontario's snowbelts and parts of northern Ontario, those places have a high or 100% chance of a white Christmas.
A white Christmas is guaranteed in Thunder Bay and Timmins, while chances are high in the snowbelts near Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
Parts of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, are forecast to get five to 10 cm of snow leading up to Christmas.
Below-freezing temperatures during and after the snowfall ensure a white Christmas for Ottawa and the surrounding areas.
Even though it probably won't be a white Christmas in Toronto and some places in the GTA, it will be a snowy Boxing Day!
Parts of the GTA are forecast to get five to 10 centimetres of snow on Friday, December 26.
That includes Toronto, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Guelph, Kitchener, Oakville, Burlington, Newmarket, Uxbridge, Whitby, Oshawa, and nearby areas.
