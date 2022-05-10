NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

The 8 Best Gem Mining Stops In The South Where You Can Dig Your Own Crystals

The gems you can uncover are gorgeous! 💎

A purple amethyst found at Diamond Hill Mine. Right: A handful of crystals found at Emerald Hallow Mine.

It seems for the past several years crystals and gems have become all the rage. With that, came a rise in gem mining popularity. After all, there's nothing better than digging up your own precious stones.

All over the U.S., crystals lurk underneath the Earth's surface waiting to be uncovered, and the South actually has some of the most notable sites.

Whether you're looking for rose quartz to attract love into your life, or need to decorate your space with pretty stones, here are the eight best spots to dig for crystals in this region.

Emerald Hollow Mine

Price: $20

Address: 484 Emerald Hollow Mine Dr., Hiddenite, NC 28636

Why You Need To Go: This is the only public emerald mine in the world. If you want the chance to uncover the gorgeous green stone, this is the place to go. Even if you strike out in that department, there are 60 other crystals to find.

Website

Outpost Gold & Gem Mining Co. 

Price: $15+

Address: 7901 S. Main Street, Helen, GA 30545

Why You Need To Go: This mine has modern-day Gold Rush vibes, and there's a good chance you'll uncover some gold flakes while you shift through their dirt buckets.

Website

Pigeon Forge Gem Mine

Price: $35+

Address: 2865 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Why You Need To Go: You might uncover a fossil alongside these nifty gems, both of which you can have cut and made into jewelry.

Website

Elijah Mountain Gem Mine 

Price: $14.99+

Address: 2120 Brevard Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28739

Why You Need To Go: You can make an entire adventure out of your day mining, and the gems are right by hundreds of waterfalls.

Website

Diamond Hill Mine

Price: $10-20

Address: 100 Diamond Mine Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620

Why You Need To Go: You're tasked with digging through a barren area of land that's abundant with rare gems. Prepare to get down and dirty.

Website

Cathedral Caverns

Price: $20

Address: 637 Cave Rd., Woodville, AL 35776

Why You Need To Go: This surreal cavern doubles as a mining center, where you can uncover rarities in buckets.

Website

Hogg Mine

Price: $35

Address: 2408 Whitesville Rd., LaGrange, GA 30240

Why You Need To Go: This mine is so exclusive that they only offer designated dig days throughout the year. You could be the one to hit the jackpot here.

Website

Crater of Diamonds State Park

Price: $10

Address: 209 State Park Rd., Murfreesboro, AR 71958

Why You Need To Go: You can search for real diamonds on the flattened 37-acre volcanic crater. You'll find diamonds of all colors.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 29, 2019.

