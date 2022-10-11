You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
There are over 60 different gems to discover. 💎
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
Open year-round, Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC has a few cool means of finding one-of-a-kind stones and minerals of over 60 naturally occurring kinds.
There are a few ways to find your treasures.
The most immersive is "creeking," where you stand and search through the ankle-deep sparkling mountain waters, which bring down the deposits of crystals, especially after a hard rainstorm.
If you're not down to get wet, you can opt to sift or "sluice" through dirt from a designated bucket, which has several options regarding what kind of stones might be inside. These buckets range from a $15 2-gallon size to a 25-gallon pail costing a whopping $1,000.
For those really looking to experience the full gem adventure, you can dig through the sediment in the creek bed with a trowel.
The $25 entry for the day covers the cost of the permits and tools used while participating in any of the activities except for the enriched buckets.
After a day's worth of hard work, you can even have one of your crystal findings cut, polished, and transformed into wearable jewelry.
Emerald Hollow Mine
Price: $25+
Address: 484 Emerald Hollow Mine Dr., Hiddenite, NC 28636
Why You Need To Go: You're guaranteed to find the real deal like emeralds, sapphires, topaz, amethyst, and tourmaline.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 11, 2019.