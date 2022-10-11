Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
emerald hollow mine

You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25

There are over 60 different gems to discover. 💎

A smoky quartz crystal found at Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC. Right: Colorful crystals found at Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC.

A smoky quartz crystal found at Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC. Right: Colorful crystals found at Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC.

Emerald Hollow Mine | Facebook, @julcruz | Instagram

If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.

Open year-round, Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite, NC has a few cool means of finding one-of-a-kind stones and minerals of over 60 naturally occurring kinds.

There are a few ways to find your treasures.

The most immersive is "creeking," where you stand and search through the ankle-deep sparkling mountain waters, which bring down the deposits of crystals, especially after a hard rainstorm.

If you're not down to get wet, you can opt to sift or "sluice" through dirt from a designated bucket, which has several options regarding what kind of stones might be inside. These buckets range from a $15 2-gallon size to a 25-gallon pail costing a whopping $1,000.

For those really looking to experience the full gem adventure, you can dig through the sediment in the creek bed with a trowel.

The $25 entry for the day covers the cost of the permits and tools used while participating in any of the activities except for the enriched buckets.

After a day's worth of hard work, you can even have one of your crystal findings cut, polished, and transformed into wearable jewelry.

Emerald Hollow Mine

Price: $25+

Address: 484 Emerald Hollow Mine Dr., Hiddenite, NC 28636

Why You Need To Go: You're guaranteed to find the real deal like emeralds, sapphires, topaz, amethyst, and tourmaline.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 11, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Charlotte
Loading...