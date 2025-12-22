Here are all the benefit payments Canadians can get from the CRA & Service Canada in 2026
Some benefits are also increasing in January! 💰
The countdown to 2026 is on, and a fresh calendar of benefit payments from the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada is about to begin.
From tax credits to monthly benefits, there's a wide range of government payments that could help stretch your budget in the year ahead. Whether you're raising kids, retired, working a low-income job or living with a disability, there might be a payment with your name on it.
With the CRA and Service Canada rolling out billions in support throughout the year, knowing when money is coming — and how much you might get — is key. Programs like the Canada Child Benefit, GST/HST Credit, Old Age Security and more are all sticking around in 2026, with updated amounts and schedules.
READ ALSO: Canada is increasing a bunch of benefits soon — Here's how much more you can get in 2026
Here's your full guide to all the regular federal government payments Canadians can expect in the coming year, including all the 2026 payment dates, eligibility requirements and how much you could receive.
GST/HST Credit
The GST/HST Credit is a tax-free quarterly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that helps people and families with low or modest incomes offset the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) they pay throughout the year. Some provinces and territories also include extra credits as part of this payment.
Who's eligible: To qualify, you usually need to be at least 19 years old, although younger people may qualify if they live (or have lived) with their child or partner. You must also be a resident of Canada for tax purposes both the month before and at the start of the month the payment is issued.
Income thresholds vary based on your family income and situation, but for the 2024 tax year, they range from $56,181 to $74,201, depending on whether you have a partner or kids.
How much you could get: The CRA calculates your GST/HST Credit using your adjusted family net income and family size. For the current benefit year, which runs until June 2026, the maximum annual credit is:
- $533 for single individuals
- $698 for couples
- An additional $184 for each child under 19 ($349 for the first child in a single-parent household)
The CRA has announced an increase to these amounts for the next payment cycle. For the new benefit year beginning in July 2026, you could get:
- $543 if you're single
- $712 for couples
- An additional $187 per child ($356 for the first child in a single-parent household)
These amounts are spread out across four equal payments, so each deposit you receive will have a quarter of your total yearly allotment.
2026 payment dates:
- January 5, 2026
- April 2, 2026
- July 3, 2026
- October 5, 2026
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a monthly payment designed to help Ontarians with low to moderate incomes cover rising costs related to energy, property taxes and sales tax. It's paid out by the CRA but funded by the Ontario government.
Who's eligible: The OTB bundles together three separate provincial credits:
- Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC)
- Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC)
- Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC)
To qualify for the OTB, you need to be eligible for at least one of those credits. Each has its own criteria, but you'll also need to have filed your 2024 income tax return (and your 2025 one in the spring) to receive payments.
How much you could get: Your monthly OTB amount depends on which credits you qualify for, your income, and your living situation. Here's the maximum you could receive for each credit for the current benefit year, until June 2026:
- OSTC: Up to $371 each for you, your spouse and any kids under 19
- OEPTC: Up to $1,283 if you're 18-64, or up to $1,461 if you're 65+, with possible add-ons of $285 if you live on a reserve or in a long-term care home, or $25 if you lived in a school residence
- NOEC: Up to $185 for individuals, or $285 for families
These amounts are divided into 12 payments, issued monthly — unless your total benefit for the year is $360 or less, in which case you'll get it as a lump sum in July. Payments are likely to increase in July, but the new amounts haven't been confirmed yet.
2026 payment dates:
- January 9, 2026
- February 10, 2026
- March 10, 2026
- April 10, 2026
- May 8, 2026
- June 10, 2026
- July 10, 2026
- August 10, 2026
- September 10, 2026
- October 9, 2026
- November 10, 2026
- December 10, 2026
Canada Workers Benefit
The Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) is a refundable tax credit that helps boost the income of low-wage workers across the country. It includes a basic amount and an extra top-up for those who qualify for the disability supplement.
You'll claim the CWB when you file your taxes, but you can also get part of it earlier through advance payments (often referred to as the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit), which are sent out automatically if you qualify. Under the ACWB, eligible Canadians can automatically receive up to half of their benefit in advance, split into three payments across the year.
Who's eligible: To qualify, you need to have earned income below your province or territory’s threshold. For the 2024 tax year, that range is between about $23,916 and $73,195, depending on where you live, your family status and if you're eligible for the disability supplement.
You also must be a Canadian resident for the full year and either be at least 19 years old by December 31 or live with a partner or child.
How much you could get: For the current benefit period, the maximum annual CWB amounts are:
- $1,590 for single individuals
- $2,739 for families
- $821 for the disability supplement
Different figures apply in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut.
Starting in July 2026, those amounts will increase:
- $1,633 for singles
- $2,813 for families
- $843 for the disability supplement
Half of your total benefit gets paid through the three advance instalments, meaning that each one covers about one-sixth of your annual credit. The rest comes with your tax refund when you file in the spring.
2026 payment dates:
- January 12, 2026
- July 10, 2026
- October 9, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) is a monthly payment introduced in July 2025 to provide extra financial support to working-age Canadians with disabilities. It's part of the federal government’s push to reduce poverty among people living with disabilities.
Who's eligible: To qualify, you must be between 18 and 64 years old and approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC). You also need to have filed your most recent federal tax return—even if you didn’t earn any income.
Income thresholds vary based on whether you're single or part of a couple, and whether you earn money from work. In general, single individuals with more than $45,000 in income no longer qualify, while couples are phased out completely at $58,500 if one partner is eligible or $70,500 if both are.
How much you could get: For the first full benefit year (up to June 2026), the maximum you can receive is $2,400. This is divided into 12 monthly payments, unless your total allotment is $240 or less, in which case you'll receive it as a lump sum in July.
This benefit is indexed to inflation, meaning it will adjust each July based on the cost of living. While Service Canada hasn't confirmed the new amounts for July 2026, a projected 2% increase would raise the maximum to around $2,448 annually. The income limits would likely rise slightly as well.
2026 payment dates:
- January 15, 2026
- February 19, 2026
- March 19, 2026
- April 16, 2026
- May 21, 2026
- June 18, 2026
- July 20, 2026
- August 20, 2026
- September 17, 2026
- October 15, 2026
- November 19, 2026
- December 17, 2026
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment that helps families across the country cover the cost of raising kids under 18. It's run by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and may also include extra support from provincial or territorial programs, plus the Child Disability Benefit if your child qualifies.
Who's eligible: To get the CCB, you must live with a child under 18 and be their primary caregiver. You also need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes, and either you or your partner must meet residency requirements, such as being a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person.
How much you could get: Your CCB amount depends on your household income, the number of children you have and their ages. If your adjusted family net income in 2024 was under $37,487, you'll receive the maximum benefit from July 2025 to June 2026:
- Up to $7,997 for each child under 6
- Up to $6,748 for each child aged 6 to 17
- Up to $3,411 extra for each child who is eligible for the Child Disability Benefit
As your income increases, your payment amount goes down. Your annual amount is divided into 12 equal payments, issued monthly.
The CRA is also increasing these amounts for the next benefit year. Starting in July 2026, the maximums will be $8,157 for each child under 6, and $6,883 for each child aged 6 to 17, plus $3,480 for the Child Disability Benefit. The income thresholds for reduced payments are also being adjusted upward.
2026 payment dates:
- January 20, 2026
- February 20, 2026
- March 20, 2026
- April 20, 2026
- May 20, 2026
- June 19, 2026
- July 20, 2026
- August 20, 2026
- September 18, 2026
- October 20, 2026
- November 20, 2026
- December 11, 2026
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) provides monthly payments to help replace income after retirement. If you qualify, you'll receive these payments for life. CPP also includes several other benefits, like disability, survivor and children's benefits, depending on your situation.
Who's eligible: You can start receiving the CPP retirement pension once you're at least 60 years old, although waiting longer secures you higher payments for life. To qualify, you need to have made at least one contribution from work in Canada, or have had CPP credits transferred to you after a divorce or separation.
How much you could get: Your CPP amount depends on how much and how long you contributed, your earnings, and when you decide to start your payments. The maximum monthly retirement payment at age 65 in January 2025 was $1,433, but most people receive less—the average was around $850.
CPP payments are adjusted each January to reflect changes in the cost of living. For 2026, Service Canada has confirmed a 2% increase based on the consumer price index. While the exact figures haven't been published yet, a 2% increase means the new monthly maximum amounts will be approximately:
- $1,461.66 for the base CPP retirement pension (starting at age 65)
- $50.38 for the post-retirement benefit (at age 65)
- $1,706.70 for the disability benefit
- $610.46 for the post-retirement disability benefit
- $786.30 (under 65) or $877.00 (65 or older) for the survivor's pension
- $307.81 (under 18 or a full-time student) or $153.91 (part-time student) for the children's benefit
2026 payment dates:
- January 28, 2026
- February 25, 2026
- March 27, 2026
- April 28, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- June 26, 2026
- July 29, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- September 25, 2026
- October 28, 2026
- November 26, 2026
- December 22, 2026
Old Age Security
The Old Age Security (OAS) pension is a monthly payment for Canadians aged 65 or older to help with living expenses. You can receive OAS even if you're still working or have never worked.
Who's eligible: To qualify, you need to be at least 65 years old and have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18. If you're living outside Canada, you'll need to have lived here for at least 20 years. Most people are automatically enrolled in OAS, but if you don't get a letter from Service Canada the month after you turn 64, you may need to apply.
How much you could get: Your OAS pension amount is dependent on your age, how long you've lived in Canada and your income. It also increases by 10% when you reach 75 years old. You may also be eligible for one of the three tax-free supplemental benefits — the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor — based on your age, marital status and income.
For January to March 2026, Service Canada has announced that OAS payments are going up by 0.3%, reflecting a total increase of 2% over the past year. While exact updated amounts haven't been published yet, that increase would bring the maximum monthly payments to roughly $742.31 for those aged 65 to 74 and $816.54 for recipients 75 and older.
2026 payment dates:
- January 28, 2026
- February 25, 2026
- March 27, 2026
- April 28, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- June 26, 2026
- July 29, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- September 25, 2026
- October 28, 2026
- November 26, 2026
- December 22, 2026
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension (VDP) is a monthly, tax-free payment provided to veterans who have a disability linked to their military service. It's issued by Service Canada on behalf of Veterans Affairs Canada, and payments are locked in for life. If you have dependents, such as a spouse or children, you may receive extra support through your pension.
Who's eligible: You may qualify if you're a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, including those who served in the Second World War or the Korean War. Some former or current RCMP members and certain civilians who served during wartime may also be eligible. You must also have a diagnosed disability or medical condition that's connected to your service.
How much you could get: The amount depends on how severe your disability is and your family situation. As of 2025, the maximum monthly payment for someone with a full disability (Class 1 rating) was $3,444.59, with extra payments available for dependents. VDP amounts are reviewed every year and adjusted for inflation. While official 2026 rates haven't been published yet, a 2% increase is expected in line with other federal benefits.
2026 payment dates: While the exact dates haven't been announced by Service Canada yet, the VDP is typically issued on the second-last business day of each month (except for December, when it's sent out a week early). If that rule holds, the tentative VDP payment dates for 2026 should be:
- January 29, 2026
- February 26, 2026
- March 30, 2026
- April 29, 2026
- May 28, 2026
- June 29, 2026
- July 30, 2026
- August 28, 2026
- September 28, 2026
- October 29, 2026
- November 27, 2026
- December 23, 2026
Alberta Child and Family Benefit
The Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) is a tax-free payment that helps families in Alberta with the cost of raising children under 18. It's funded by the provincial government but delivered by the CRA. The benefit has two parts: a base amount for lower-income families, and a working component for those earning at least $2,760 a year from employment.
Who's eligible: To get the ACFB, you must live in Alberta, have at least one child under 18 and a family income below $46,191 to receive the full base amount.
If your income is higher but you're working, you might still qualify for partial payments through the working component. Final income thresholds depend on how many children you have, but the upper limit is around $68,772.
How much you could get: For the July 2025 to June 2026 period, here's the maximum annual amount you could receive from both components, based on the number of children:
- $2,266 for one child
- $3,713 for two
- $4,880 for three
- $5,767 for four or more
These yearly amounts are divided into four equal payments over the year.
The Alberta government typically increases the ACFB in July of each year, but the updated figures for 2026 haven't been released yet.
2026 payment dates:
- February 27, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- November 27, 2026
READ NEXT: 6 easy things you can do before December 31 to maximize your 2025 tax refund