Old Age Security for January 2026 goes out soon and payments are increasing
If you're one of the millions of Canadians who rely on monthly Old Age Security payments, there's some welcome news this month.
Government payments for seniors are getting a bump in January, with Service Canada confirming a modest increase to OAS keep pace with rising costs.
It comes at the same time as a bump to Canada Pension Plan payments too, so seniors who qualify for both programs will see a little extra cash across the board this month.
The boost means that over the past year, from January 2025 to January 2026, Canada's old age pension rates have risen by a total of 2.0%, in line with changes to the consumer price index.
Old Age Security is a cornerstone of retirement income for seniors in Canada. Unlike some other benefit programs, you don't need to have worked or contributed to a plan to qualify. Most people 65 and older who meet residency requirements can receive monthly payments.
Beyond the basic pension, there are also add-ons for those with lower incomes. The Guaranteed Income Supplement and special allowances provide extra support, and they're all rolled into your monthly OAS payment.
Here's everything you need to know about Canada's Old Age Security payments for January 2026 — including eligibility rules, updated payment amounts and OAS payment dates for the year ahead.
What is Old Age Security in Canada?
Old Age Security is a federal program that provides monthly payments to Canadians aged 65 and older. It's one of the country's largest sources of retirement income and is funded through general tax revenues rather than individual contributions.
Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, you don't need a history of employment to receive it. Eligibility is based on age, current income and how long you've lived in Canada, not on whether you paid into the system.
Service Canada handles enrolment automatically for most eligible people. Around the time you turn 64, you should receive a letter letting you know whether you qualify and when your payments will begin.
For those with lower incomes, additional support is available through the Guaranteed Income Supplement or allowance programs. When you qualify for these extras, they get combined with your regular OAS into a single monthly payment.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security in Canada?
OAS eligibility isn't tied to your employment history or contributions. Instead, it depends on your age, immigration status and time spent living in Canada. Your income also affects how much you'll receive.
To get Old Age Security payments in January 2026, you need to:
- Be 65 years old or older
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident at the time your application is approved
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18
- Have a 2024 net world income below $148,451 if you're 65 to 74, or below $154,196 if you're 75 or older
Living outside the country doesn't necessarily disqualify you. If you were a Canadian citizen or legal resident before leaving and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still receive payments abroad.
Who is eligible for GIS or an Allowance?
On top of the basic Old Age Security pension, some people can get additional financial help. The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) tops up payments for low-income OAS recipients. For people aged 60 to 64 who aren't old enough for OAS yet, there's the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor.
All of these extras are combined with your regular OAS into one monthly deposit from Service Canada.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is for current OAS recipients whose income falls below certain thresholds. Your OAS payment itself isn't counted toward those income limits.
For the current benefit cycle, your 2024 income must fall under the following cutoffs for the GIS:
- Single, widowed or divorced: income under $22,488
- Spouse/partner receives full OAS: combined income under $29,712
- Spouse/partner receives the Allowance: combined income under $41,616
- Spouse/partner doesn't receive OAS or Allowance: combined income under $53,904
The Allowance helps people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or common-law partner gets the GIS. You must be a Canadian citizen or legal resident, currently live in Canada and have been here for at least 10 years after age 18. Your combined household income must be under $41,616.
The Allowance for the Survivor is for widowed people aged 60 to 64 who haven't entered a new marriage or common-law relationship. Your income must be under $30,312, and you need to meet the same residency rules.
More about GIS, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor
How to apply for Old Age Security
Many people are enrolled in OAS automatically. Service Canada typically sends a letter around your 64th birthday confirming your eligibility and asking when you'd like payments to start. If you also qualify for GIS, that gets set up at the same time.
You can start receiving OAS the month after you turn 65, or you can delay until age 70. Waiting has its perks — your payments increase by 0.6% for every month you postpone, which works out to 7.2% more each year.
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor aren't automatic. You'll need to submit an application yourself, and you can do so up to 11 months before turning 60.
If you haven't been enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, here's how:
- Online: Apply through your My Service Canada Account. Have all your information ready before you start since you can't save and return to the form later.
- By mail or in person: Download the form for OAS and GIS or the Allowance. Submit certified copies of your documents by mail or at a Service Canada office.
How much is OAS in Canada?
How much you get from Old Age Security depends on your age, income, relationship status and years of Canadian residency. Service Canada reviews payment amounts every quarter and increases them when needed to reflect inflation. Your payments will never decrease if inflation goes down.
For January to March 2026, rates went up by 0.3%. Here are the new maximum monthly amounts:
- OAS pension: Up to $742.31 for ages 65 to 74. If you're 75 or older, the maximum rises to $816.54 thanks to an automatic 10% increase that kicks in the month after your 75th birthday.
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: Up to $1,108.74 if you're single or your partner doesn't get OAS or the Allowance. If your partner does receive OAS or the Allowance, the maximum is $667.41.
- Allowance: Up to $1,409.72.
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,680.47.
Keep in mind these are maximums — most people receive less. To get the full OAS pension, you need 40 years of Canadian residency after age 18. If you've lived here between 10 and 39 years, you'll receive a partial amount.
Want a personalized estimate? Use the OAS calculator on the Service Canada website to see what your payments might look like based on your specific situation.
Is Old Age Security taxable?
Yes, Old Age Security is considered taxable income in Canada. You'll need to report it when filing your annual tax return. Unless you arrange for deductions upfront, you'll receive the full amount each month but may owe money at tax time.
To avoid a surprise bill in April, you can have taxes withheld from your OAS automatically. Set this up through your My Service Canada Account or by submitting a paper form. If your income is high enough, the Canada Revenue Agency may also require quarterly tax payments.
There's also the OAS recovery tax, commonly called the clawback. If your net income in 2024 exceeded $90,997, you'll pay back 15 cents for every dollar you earned above that threshold.
Service Canada sends tax slips each year so you can report your payments. Canadians living domestically receive a T4A(OAS) slip, while those living abroad get an NR4. These forms show your total OAS received and any taxes already withheld.
OAS payment dates for 2026
Old Age Security payments typically arrive on the third-to-last business day of each month. That means the next OAS payment for January 2026 will land in less than a week, on Wednesday, January 28.
If you're set up for direct deposit, your payment should appear in your account on that date. Those receiving paper cheques may see them arrive a bit earlier, but remember to check the date before cashing — OAS cheques are usually post-dated to the official payment day.
Beyond that, here are the remaining Old Age Security payment dates for 2026:
- Wednesday, February 25
- Friday, March 27
- Tuesday, April 28
- Wednesday, May 27
- Friday, June 26
- Wednesday, July 29
- Thursday, August 27
- Friday, September 25
- Wednesday, October 28
- Thursday, November 26
- Tuesday, December 22
