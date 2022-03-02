You Can Actually Go Gem Mining In Tennessee & Find Semi-Precious Stones For Only $7
Gem mining in Tennessee is probably not on your bucket list... and this is a problem! You've come to the right place because we've found a super unique experience in Blountville. You can actually go mining for gems in your state which isn't you're average weekend activity.
Cooper's Gem Mine is a place that all of your friends, even bae, can enjoy. You'll be right in the Tennessee mountains which makes for a perfect background too.
While you won't be handling a pickaxe and jabbing it on the side of the mountain, you'll still have a whole lot of fun finding exclusive and unique gems in your bucket.
During the on-site mining activity, you'll start by picking out which bucket you want, and let us tell you, this will be the hardest decision you'll make all day as the gem list is extensive! They have regular gemstones and mineral buckets (starting at $7) and they also have fossil and arrowhead buckets ($18+).
If you decide to choose the original gem mining bucket, you'll get a sifter and you'll pour the contents of your bucket into it, and then dip it in the water to see what surprises you'll get.
A few semi-precious stones you might discover are amethyst, pyrite, citrine, and ruby. The prices are also pretty great and run from around $7 to $16 for two and five-gallon buckets. The prices go up from there if you decide to get a bigger bucket.
If this is right up your alley and you are looking for similar adventures, you need to head down to Georgia and actually get your hands dirty at this mining spot where you can find the pinkest crystals and this spot that has rainbow crystals that will be some of the coolest minerals you'll find.
Cooper's Gem Mine
Price: $7+
Address: 1136 Big Hollow Rd., Blountville, TN
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to sift for gems, fossils and arrowheads at this Tennessee mountain location.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 2, 2020.