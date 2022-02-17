Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Hidden Gems

You Can Take A Boat Ride Through America's Largest Underground Lake In Tennessee

Crystal blue water in Tennessee?
Tony Bosse | Dreamstime

Tennessee is known for many great things, but not for its abundance of water features or beaches. However, there's one spectacular spot in the state that has crystal blue water. This popular Tennessee attraction is over a hundred feet underground and visitors can actually explore it.

The Lost Sea in Sweetwater, Tennessee is a gem that needs to be visited. This spot is America's largest underground lake and Registered National Landmark, according to the official website. Unfortunately, swimming isn't allowed at this location.

Visitors can take a tour every single day of the year, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. There are so many things to do and see that it'll be easy to spend an entire day here.

The caverns are part of a historic cave system called the Craighead Caverns. They've been used for hundreds of years and a plethora of Cherokee artifacts have even been found throughout the caverns.

The 1:15 tours start with a simple guided walkthrough in the actual caverns before visitors descend 140 feet underground for the boat excursion.

The walking tour is about a quarter of a mile long and the guides will talk about the history and the geological aspects of the cave.

This lake covers more than four acres underground and is a crisp 58 degrees at all times. The boat will go through various rooms of the caverns and guests will be able to see "cave flowers" and various rock formations.

There's also a general store, an ice cream parlor, a cafe, a gem mine and even a glassblower guests can experience during their visit.

"We had such a fun morning exploring the cave and the Lost Sea! We drove about 45 minutes out of the way to get there and it was well worth the travel time to visit America's largest underground lake," writes one Yelp reviewer. "I had a lot of favorite moments and highlights on this tour but I don't want to spoil it all for you. Just know you will enjoy it!"

If that's not enough to feed your adventurous soul, there's a trail on the property that's only about a third of a mile — ready to be explored.

The Lost Sea Adventure

Price: $23.95

Address: 140 Lost Sea Rd., Sweetwater, TN

Why You Need To Go: This adventure will take you 140 feet underground to various cavern rooms and on a boat ride adventure over a blue lake.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 6, 2020.

Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

Vancouver's Most Underrated Restaurants Are Being Revealed & There Are Some Hidden Gems

How many have you heard of? 🤔

@dothedaniel | Instagram, @thatlilyle | Instagram

The best hidden-gem restaurants in Vancouver are being revealed, and some of them might take you by surprise.

Discovering those hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your city is an amazing feeling, and a lot of the time you can get incredible food at these spots. Luckily, a Reddit thread is doing all the hard work for you!

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Hidden Abandoned Ruins To Explore In Florida That Will Unlock Your Inner Indiana Jones

Time to go exploring!
mattstockphotog | Instagram_paulbruno | Instagram

The best thing about the Sunshine State is that we have so much to explore here. From crystal clear springs to hidden bars, shelling spots, & the best beaches, we have it all. This list will showcase some of the best ruins to explore in Florida.

Whether you're down for a tame Dora-like adventure or are looking to unlock your inner whip-wielding badassness like Indiana Jones himself, these six Florida ruins will not disappoint.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can Find This Captivating Cavern In Orlando Hidden In The Most Unexpected Place

Beachy views, turquoise hues, & hidden caverns you need to explore!
discoverycove | Instagramthatsotee | Instagram

Exploring Florida will provide you with some of the most gorgeous sights on the planet. If you're down for a little exploring, this stunning cavern hidden in Florida is in an unexpected place.

From beachy views, turquoise hues, ruins & miniature rainforests, there is so much beauty to be found in the Sunshine State. While some are hidden in expected places, we don't expect to find enchanting caverns in a theme park.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Secret Water Park In A North Florida Forest Is A True Hidden Gem

Water slides, rope swings, tree houses & much, much more.
Bobs River Place 2020lorenwiggins | instagram

When it comes to Florida, exploration of our vast natural landscapes pays back 10 fold with views and experiences that last a lifetime, hiding almost in plain sight. Some hidden Florida gems need very little explaining, like Bob's River Place.

Unlike most water parks that you'll find in the middle of the city, Bob's River Place sits secluded & hidden amongst the trees on the Suwanee River in Branford Florida, offering a whole day's worth of fun with the bonus of nature views.

Keep ReadingShow less