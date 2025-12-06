This beautiful Ontario city is a hidden gem with European Christmas vibes and a twinkly market
It's a road trip from Toronto.
This Ontario city is brimming with holiday magic and will whisk you away to another world. Located just a road trip from Toronto, the destination offers warm little cafes, beautiful stone buildings, and a glowing market that feels like stepping into a Christmas card.
It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend getaway, and there's no shortage of festive things to do and enjoy.
Guelph is a beautiful city nestled along two major rivers, about an hour away from Toronto.
The region is known for its historic buildings and its quaint downtown, lined with shops and old-world architecture.
During the holiday season, the city turns into a twinkling Christmas village that's worth exploring.
One of the highlights is Spirit of the Season, a magical festival that transforms the downtown with glowing lights, activities, and more.
The festival, which is taking place over the first two weekends in December, draws thousands of visitors and features a tree lighting ceremony, Santa Claus parade, indoor and outdoor Christmas Marketplace, a storefront decorating contest, and more.
The outdoor market takes place at St George's Square and is filled with quaint chalets and cozy vibes.
You can find the indoor Christmas marketplace at Old Quebec Street Shoppes. The quaint shopping area is decked out with a canopy of lights and rows of vendors, making it look like a magical European promenade.
The downtown shops are also worth checking out. You can find everything from jewelry and clothing to toys and more.
Guelph is home to a variety of cozy cafes tucked away in historic buildings. It's the perfect spot to grab a festive drink and enjoy some holiday magic.
Spirit of the Season
Price: Free
When: December 5 to 7 and 12 to 14, 2025
Address: Downtown Guelph, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.