This Ontario market is the largest of its kind in Canada and it's pure Christmas magic
It's a road trip from Toronto!
Christmas is a magical time in Ontario, when the streets are aglow with lights and quaint markets appear all around the province. There are so many beautiful Christmas markets to visit this season, and you'll want to add this enchanting destination to your holiday plans.
Located just a short road trip from Toronto, the massive venue offers festive treats, sparkling lights, holiday events, endless vendors, and more.
You can tick off your gift list and soak up festive cheer during a truly magical day trip.
St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is a beloved destination located in the Waterloo Region's St. Jacobs Market District, under 2 hours from Toronto.
It's the largest year-round market in Canada, featuring three lively buildings and a sprawling outdoor market with hundreds of local vendors.
It's even more magical during the holiday season, when it transforms into a wonderland of twinkling lights, festive decorations, and more.
You can enjoy several cozy events, including a Holiday Sip & Shop taking place on November 21 and November 28.
The unique shopping experience is complete with vendors selling a variety of gifts, live performances, and festive cocktails that you can enjoy while browsing.
You can also visit the Storytime with Santa event on December 6 and 13.
For more Christmas magic, you can visit the nearby St. Jacobs Village. The quaint town glitters with holiday cheer and looks like a scene from a Hallmark film.
From November 13 to 16 and from November 20 to 23, you can enjoy the St. Jacobs Sparkles event, which features extended shopping hours, free horse-drawn trolley rides, carollers, Santa visits, cozy firepits, and more.
The village will be alive with twinkly lights and beautiful decor, making it a magical spot to explore.
With hundreds of vendors, festive decor, and the scent of baked goods wafting through the air, St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is a holiday gem just a road trip from Toronto.
St. Jacobs Farmers' Market Sip & Shop
Price: $8 for Sip & Shop
When: November 21 and November 28, 2025
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.