I visited Ontario's 'most beautiful village' and it looked like a Christmas storybook
Cozy cafes, twinkling shops and warm fire pits await.
Ontario is full of magical places during the holidays, but few feel as storybook-worthy as this charming village tucked just a short road trip from Toronto.
With limestone streets that glow beneath twinkling lights and old-world buildings dressed in garlands and bows, the whole town feels like it's stepped straight out of a Christmas card. It's no wonder ot's considered Ontario's "most beautiful" villages.
Last Christmas, I took a trip to Elora, a magical small town perched along the frosty Grand River, about an hour and a half from Toronto.
Its Scottish roots and historic downtown give it an old-world coziness that's even more enchanting during the holiday season.
As I wandered along the sparkling streets, I felt as though I had stepped into an enchanted Christmas fairy tale.
Every stone shop glowed with lights, and the boutiques were brimming with unique gifts and hidden treasures.
One of the highlights of the town is the Elora Christmas Market, which opened for the first time last year.
Tucked away in a glittering cobblestone alley, the market was one of the most Christmassy spots I've ever experienced. It's complete with cedar chalets, cozy firepits, and festive treats.
This year, the market is running from Wednesday to Sunday, starting on November 14, 2025, until Christmas.
In addition to the market, you can enjoy live music performances, daily weekend Christmas matinee movies at Ontario's oldest historical cinema and more.
Elora has so many cute cafes perfect for chilly days, one of my favourites being Cafe Crêperie. The cozy eatery has sweet and savoury crepes as well as warm drinks and festive beverages.
Another spot to check out is the Lost and Found Café, a warm hideaway nestled in the Elora Mews.
Offering all sorts of baked goods and seasonal drinks, it's an idyllic spot to relax as you watch the snowflakes drift outside (don't miss out on the gooey cinnamon buns).
If you're looking for a meal, Tony's Sourdough Pizzeria serves up the fluffiest pies, while The Lobby Bar offers delicious bites surrounded by dazzling holiday decor.
Or, if you feel like treating yourself to a fancy night out, head to the Elora Mill. The restaurant gazes over a waterfall and is the perfect spot for a festive date night.
I'm already looking forward to another holiday trip to Elora, to soak up the lights, wander the cozy streets, and maybe grab a hot chocolate or two along the way.
