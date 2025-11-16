Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

I visited Ontario's 'most beautiful village' and it looked like a Christmas storybook

Cozy cafes, twinkling shops and warm fire pits await.

A person standing on a street. Right: A building with Christmas lights.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is full of magical places during the holidays, but few feel as storybook-worthy as this charming village tucked just a short road trip from Toronto.

With limestone streets that glow beneath twinkling lights and old-world buildings dressed in garlands and bows, the whole town feels like it's stepped straight out of a Christmas card. It's no wonder ot's considered Ontario's "most beautiful" villages.

Last Christmas, I took a trip to Elora, a magical small town perched along the frosty Grand River, about an hour and a half from Toronto.

Its Scottish roots and historic downtown give it an old-world coziness that's even more enchanting during the holiday season.

As I wandered along the sparkling streets, I felt as though I had stepped into an enchanted Christmas fairy tale.

Every stone shop glowed with lights, and the boutiques were brimming with unique gifts and hidden treasures.

One of the highlights of the town is the Elora Christmas Market, which opened for the first time last year.

Tucked away in a glittering cobblestone alley, the market was one of the most Christmassy spots I've ever experienced. It's complete with cedar chalets, cozy firepits, and festive treats.

This year, the market is running from Wednesday to Sunday, starting on November 14, 2025, until Christmas.

In addition to the market, you can enjoy live music performances, daily weekend Christmas matinee movies at Ontario's oldest historical cinema and more.

Elora has so many cute cafes perfect for chilly days, one of my favourites being Cafe Crêperie. The cozy eatery has sweet and savoury crepes as well as warm drinks and festive beverages.

Another spot to check out is the Lost and Found Café, a warm hideaway nestled in the Elora Mews.

Offering all sorts of baked goods and seasonal drinks, it's an idyllic spot to relax as you watch the snowflakes drift outside (don't miss out on the gooey cinnamon buns).

If you're looking for a meal, Tony's Sourdough Pizzeria serves up the fluffiest pies, while The Lobby Bar offers delicious bites surrounded by dazzling holiday decor.

Or, if you feel like treating yourself to a fancy night out, head to the Elora Mill. The restaurant gazes over a waterfall and is the perfect spot for a festive date night.

I'm already looking forward to another holiday trip to Elora, to soak up the lights, wander the cozy streets, and maybe grab a hot chocolate or two along the way.

Elora & Fergus website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns near torontoontario small townsontario christmas marketselora ontario
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I spent a weekend in Ontario's 'most beautiful' village and it felt like a fairy tale

It's just over an hour away from Toronto.

Canada's 'most romantic' small town is near Toronto and it's stunning in the fall

It's like stepping into a fall fairytale.

7 gorgeous Ontario towns with quaint streets and Stars Hollow vibes

These small towns and villages are oozing with charm.

6 stunning Ontario destinations that are giving major European summer energy

No plane ticket needed.

Mississauga's new Costco Business Centre is open and I couldn't resist buying these 14 items

I didn't even go there to shop! 👀

You could get $200 from this new government benefit in November — Here's how to apply

You could actually get $1,000 in back pay if you've qualified since the summer!

Canada Child Benefit payments for November go out soon and you could get over $1,200 per child

Check to see what you qualify for! 👇

Canada could face another federal election this fall and it all comes down to this vote

Seven months after the last election, Canada could be on the brink of another one.

This Ontario Nordic spa is a 'little piece of Finland' and feels like a whole other world

It's even prettier in the winter.

Canada's most romantic city is a road trip from Ottawa and it's like a magical Christmas town

It's the perfect place to spend the holidays. 🎄

There's a mini Niagara Falls 2 hrs from Toronto and it's a hidden gem with fewer crowds

It's known as the "Niagara of the North."

This Christmassy village 1 hour from Toronto is dotted with cute downtown shops and bakeries

It's a magical spot for a day trip.

Ontario has a storybook small town with cobblestone charm and cozy cafes

It's a short road trip from Toronto.

This dreamy BC small town with storybook streets was named among Canada's top places to visit

Want a magical escape this winter? ❄️