This Abandoned Mine In Kentucky Has An Underground Waterfall You Can Explore In A Clear Kayak
Delve into this illuminated wonderland.
The state of Kentucky is known for its ancient rock formations and breathtaking caverns, but this eccentric cave experience elevates things to the next level.
With SUP Kentucky's Glow Tour in Red River Gorge, you will descend into the depths of an abandoned mining cave, which is illuminated with underwater LED lights.
The stone and water come alive with vibrant hues, which you can observe from a crystal clear kayak, allowing you to explore what's below the surface.
Along the way, you'll be able to see groups of rainbow trout that like to tag along, as well as an underground waterfall.
According to one Tripadvisor review from a Kentucky local, "The lights allowed us to see far down into the water which was home to loads of giant Rainbow Trout. Seriously one of the most fun family outings we have had - an unforgettable experience."
This is the perfect activity for families, couples, or solo travelers, as it allows you to engage both your mind and body while you traverse through the cave's illuminated tunnels.
Children ages five and older can tag along in a tandem kayak for only $25, while tickets for teenagers and adults cost $75+ a person.
This is an intimate guided tour, with a max capacity of 8 guests per voyage. The duration of the experience is 90 minutes, which consists of one hour of paddling, 15 minutes of gearing up for the excursion, and 15 minutes at the end to take photos to document your travels.
Kentucky Glow Tour
Price: $75 ($80 on Saturdays)
Where: 2478 Glen Cairn Rd. Rogers, KY
Why You Need To Go: You can tour a colorful abandoned mine in a kayak and discover the wonders below the surface.
