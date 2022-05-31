Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
waterfalls in tennessee

6 Crystal Clear Swimming Holes In Tennessee To Visit This Summer That Are Completely Free

You can't beat these waterfall views! 😍

A woman stands on the edge of rocks looking at a waterfall. Right: A woman swims in a turquoise swimming hole.​

A woman stands on the edge of rocks looking at a waterfall. Right: A woman swims in a turquoise swimming hole.

@hannahncarrell | Instagram, @aloraiery | Instagram

Tennessee summers are made for exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and finding new trails to host your next adventure.

There's an abundance of creeks, lakes, and waterfalls perfect for cooling down on a humid day.

These crystal clear pools on some hiking trails are ideal for escaping from the sun. Not only are these spots natural beauties, but they're also all free.

When looking for a shimmering swimming hole to relax into this summer, this list will guide you to cheap refreshing fun.

The North Chick Blue Hole

Address: 354 Montlake Rd., Soddy-Daisy, TN

Why You Need To Go: Just about 20 minutes from Chattanooga, North Chickamauga Creek runs down, creating a gorge that has beautiful blue swimming holes.

Website

Stillhouse Hollow Falls

Address: Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area, TN

Why You Need To Go: This natural area encompasses about 90-acres and is home to this 75-foot waterfall with a clear and cool natural swimming pool. Parking is extremely limited here and can get busy on the weekends.

Website

Foster Falls

Address: 498 Foster Rd., Sequatchie, TN

Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to a 60-foot free-falling waterfall. There's also a shimmering pool below for a cool summer swim.

Website

Fall Creek Falls

Address: 2009 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN

Why You Need To Go: This spot is home to one of the highest waterfalls in the Eastern U.S., with several swimming holes that will call your name.

Website

Fort Dickerson Park Quarry

Address: 550 Augusta Ave., Knoxville, TN

Why You Need To Go: With beautiful blue-hued waters and pretty shorelines, many people like to kayak or paddleboard here.

Website

Ozone Falls

Address: 14563 TN-1, Rockwood, TN

Why You Need To Go: This famous waterfall was featured in the live-action version of The Jungle Book. You'll feel like you've landed right in the jungle under this 110-foot waterfall.

Website


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June, 16 2020.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...