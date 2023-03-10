You Can Camp For Just $2.75 At This Sparkling Blue Swimming Hole In Upstate New York
Take a break out in nature.
The summer months are inching closer, which means it's time to dream about what plans to make in the state of New York, which boasts gorgeous hiking trails.
There's one specific hiking trail located upstate that leads to a sparkling blue swimming spot called Peekamoose Blue Hole. Here, you can spend the day swimming and you even camp overnight for just $2.75.
This secluded spot is tucked away in the Sundown Wild Forest. The trip takes nearly three hours, driving away from New York City, so you might want to plan a whole day trip out of it.
Parking near the stunning water spot is quite limited, according to New York's Department of Environmental Conservation, so you can even turn your day at the blue hole into a hiking adventure by parking near the Peekamoose Table Trail or the Bangle Hill Trail and trekking your way over there.
This crystal-clear water oasis opens to visitors just half an hour before the sun rises. What a perfect way to start the day early with a unique sunrise swim you won't find in any other place.
Visitors are allowed to stay at Peekamoose until 30 minutes after the sun sets, then you have to leave unless you have a camping reservation to stay overnight.
But it costs just $10 to purchase a permit, although you have to reserve online for your specific visiting date ahead of time.
Peekamoose Blue Hole
Price: $10 permit fee | $2.75/day to camp
Address: Peekamoose Rd, Sundown, NY 12740
Why You Need To Go: You can camp for super cheap at this stunning swimming hole in New York with crystal clear water.