This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
There are so many free activities!
Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Over the years, I've spent quite some time with my family in the Mohawk Valley and the areas surrounding my family's lakehouse off Canadarago Lake. Until this day, there is one town that sticks out to me for the most charming escape to gorgeous rolling hills and an adorable charm.
Cooperstown, NY is most famously home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but there is so much more to the small city than celebrating the sport.
As a lifelong tourist of the city, here are some of my favorite activities you might want to add to your itinerary on your next trip upstate.
The Farmers' Museum
Price: $15
Address: 5775 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326
Why You Need To Go: This one is for "cottagecore" lovers and farmers alike.
The museum has an entire historical village dedicated to farming in America for the past few centuries. You can learn about the ways of homestead life from a few experts in textiles, baking, and herbal gardening.
However, once wintery weather hits, the entire museum closes, but you can still enjoy its country store.
Main Street
Price: Free
Address: Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326
Why You Need To Go: This street is the central place of all the action. The area is surrounded by restaurants and gift shops housed in a row of charming buildings.
Standing on the corner of Cooperstown's main street always gives me that warm, fuzzy feeling that I'm somewhere you could find in a Hallmark movie.
Fly Creek Cider Mill
Price: Free
Address: 288 Goose St, Fly Creek, NY 13337
Why You Need To Go: Apple desserts, farm animals, and cider brewing. Oh my!
There is so much to dig into at Fly Creek, whether it be feeding the ducks and geese, perusing the massive gift shop, or learning the process of making apple cider.
Also, their apple cider donuts changed my life.
National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Price: $28
Address: 25 Main St, Cooperstown, NY 13326
Why You Need To Go: I know I said I wasn’t focusing on baseball-related places, but the history of America's favorite pastime is just so rich it's hard to resist.
I think that stopping at this historical museum is essential. Not only can you learn about honored athletes like David Ortiz and Babe Ruth, but you can also get to know about the history of important topics like women in this male-dominated sport.
There are so many authentic artifacts, too!
Ommegang Brewery
Price: $15 tasting
Address: 656 Co Hwy 33, Cooperstown, NY 13326
Why You Need To Go: If you're a beer geek, you've probably heard of this Upstate New York brewery with a Belgian name.
Keeping with the farming theme, this famous beer is brewed inside a massive farmhouse. There's a tap house on the property where you can choose your own brews and create a personally curated flight of beers.
Canadarago Lake
Price: Free
Address: 135 Dennison Rd, Richfield Springs, NY 13439
Why You Need To Go:After a busy time in town, heading to one of the nearby "finger lakes" can be a good place to watch the sunset.
My favorite is Canadarago Lake, which has a free park you can watch the calm lake waters from. In the summertime, the lake is filled with boats and water activities.
