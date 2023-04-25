This Cozy Harbor Town In Connecticut Has A Darling Main Street & It's Perfect For A Day Trip
It's a little slice of colonial New England.
Just an hour away from New York City, in the beautiful spread of the Long Island Sound, lies a charming harbor town in Connecticut that has all you need for a day trip, including the most picturesque main street.
Welcome to Essex, CT! Whether you're looking for a quick stop or a longer stay, this quintessential New England village has something for everyone. This place has a charming colonial vibe felt through the quaint restaurants, unique shops, and stunning neighborhood streets.
Nestled on a small harbor, Essex is a waterfront area full of history you can see in the architecture of the three local villages of Ivoryton, Centerbrook, and Essex.
Bring your walking shoes, as you could spend hours strolling down Essex's main street, where you'll find everything from antiques to homemade ice cream.
Who knows? You could find that perfect vintage knick-knack at an antique shop you've been waiting for, a stylish new outfit from a boutique like Emmy's on Main, or an awesome toy from Toys Ahoy! to remember your trip.
If you're looking for a bite to eat, there are a few cozy inns to choose from. The Griswold Inn is a popular old spot serving up American cuisine with a side of history.
The Copper Beech Inn is another local favorite, known for its cozy atmosphere and delicious French-American menu.
The Essex Steam Train is another famous attraction in town with different experiences that take you on scenic rides throughout The Constitution State. Most popularly, the vintage train offers a scenic dinner ride along the Connecticut River with a four-course meal and alcoholic beverages.
We can't forget to mention the yearly Daffodil blooms that paint the entire town in sunny bright yellows for a month in the springtime — they make for a breathtaking sight during a stroll through peaceful Essex.No matter what your plans are for your time exploring, the adorable waterfront city is sure to charm you with an unforgettable getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.