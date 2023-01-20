This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
There's tons of shopping and nature activities.
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype.
Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
Wimberley, TX is a quiet small town nestled in the Texas Hill Country, not too far from the state’s Capitol or San Antonio. There is so much to do here in just one day, including vintage boutiques, local eateries, and abundant nature activities.
If Wimberley had to be famous for one thing, it'd be Blue Hole Regional Park, a natural swimming area with absolutely unreal scenery.
You can swim, tube, or get your tan on all in one visit. Nearby is the similarly famous, bright blue Jacob's Well Well, the best place in Texas to get incredible swimming hole Instagrams that your friends will rave over.
The Central Texas town also has a place where you can zipline. Wimberley Zipline Adventures takes you soaring in the sky over the sweeping hills with the most incredible nature views.
There are plenty of shops and restaurants housed in adorable buildings to explore in town. So, while you're jumping into rivers or zip-lining, those who are less adventurous can just relax all day.
Whether you want to spend your day out adventuring or just chilling out, Wimberley is perfect for either!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 06, 2019.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.