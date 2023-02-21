I’ve Lived In Texas My Entire Life & These Are My 5 Favorite Small Towns In The State
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series.
As a lifelong Texan of well over two decades now, I've road tripped through the Lone Star State more times than I can count.
Littered throughout the vast expanse of Texas are many small towns — some are full of ranches or farmlands, but there are plenty of them that I think are hidden gems worthy of a visit.
With spring break upon us, and summer after that, I took it upon myself to conjure up a list of all my favorite spots I've either stopped by or stayed in for a weekend getaway.
Admittedly, however, I haven't been to every corner of the 286,597 square mile state, so don't come at me if your fave isn't here — I’ve either never been there, or I have, and I'm never going back.
New Braunfels
Address: New Braunfels, TX,
Why You Need To Go: This river town is right outside of San Antonio and Austin and has always reminded me of a quaint German village, despite being smack-dab in the middle of Texas.
New Braunfels can be enjoyed a couple of ways: as a quiet stop-through on a road trip visiting the cute shops downtown or as a weekend escape floating the river.
Georgetown
Address: Georgetown, TX
Why You Need To Go: I once had to stay at a friend's house in this suburb right outside of Austin, TX, but I was pleasantly surprised with how charming the whole area is and how much there is to do.
I particularly enjoyed the adorable, award-winning town square with cool shops and yummy restaurants.
Todd Mission
Address: Todd Mission, TX
Why You Need To Go: This town, located a couple of hours north of Houston, is most known for hosting the Texas Rennaissance Festival for a few months each fall, which is a bucket list trip.
However, the drive around town and on the winding roads through the surrounding forests is so gorgeous any time of the year!
Kemah
Address: Kemah, TX
Why You Need To Go: Surprisingly, Kemah has all the adorable vibes of a tiny town by the sea that I can't even feel in Galveston for some reason.
I would even go as far as to say it's like Houston's own little version of a New England village only a 30-45 minute drive from the big city. It may sound touristy to locals, but the boardwalk is actually pretty fun, and the views are great.
Magnolia Market, Waco
Address: 601 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706
Why You Need To Go: I visited Magnolia Market having little knowledge of the Gaines family and their Reality TV empire, but I still enjoyed all the little things they have to do here.
Between the unique food trucks, eclectic decor shops, manicured gardens, and vibrant market area, it was such a pleasant day trip from Houston.