This Charming Texas Town By The Sea Has Tons Of Beach Activities & A Dreamy Boardwalk
Cinnamon Shore is a cute vacation destination! 🐚
If you're looking for a last-minute vacation before school starts, or you still want to hold on to the last few days of this year's summer, a Texas beach town vacation might do the trick.
We're talking specifically about an adorable seaside community in Port Aransas, TX called Cinnamon Shore. It's the state's very own version of quaint Newport, RI, or even Montauk in the Hamptons, NY.
You can rent one of the many vacations stays on the property for a whole shoreside trip, or just visit for the day and enjoy the idyllic private beach property.
The perfect domestic getaway, Cinnamon Shore, located on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast
Visitors also have access to various amenities, like three different pools with awesome views, seven eateries, and other fun activities.
You can also access the pristine, quiet beach by taking a stroll on the winding boardwalks or even ride the mint blue buggy or a rental bike. On the other end, you will find sparkling, swim-worthy waters of the picturesque Gulf Coast.
As the sun goes down, you can indulge in some smores over a beachside bonfire that the crew can conjure up for $125.
There are various types of vacation rentals to choose from, including condos and townhomes, as well as beachfront houses and cozy cottages.
A stay in the two or one-bedroom condominiums costs a base $1,350 for a minimum three-night stay. A larger rental for bigger groups, like the beachfront, 8-bedroom See The Sea 116 TUC comes with a base rate of $5,550 for a mandatory three nights.
These prices are subject to change.
