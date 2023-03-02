6 All-Inclusive Resorts In Texas Where You Can Have A Dreamy Vacation Without A Plane Ride
Vacations are much more fun when there isn't the hassle of planning every single aspect of the trip, which is why so many people opt for all-inclusive resorts.
Texas is actually full of places to stay where everything is included in your cost of a room, like delicious onsite food packages, state-of-the-art spa services, and tons of exciting activities.
Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway from the kids or are trying to plan a family vacation, there are all kinds of resort options for Texans — and outsiders, too — to visit without ever buying a plane ticket.
Here are seven super fun, totally epic all-inclusive resorts in the Lone Star State to consider for your next trip:
The Vineyard at Florence
$350+/night
Address: 111 Via Francesco, Florence, TX 76527
Why You Need To Go: This resort might make you think you're staying at a romantic vineyard in Tuscany, but you're actually right outside of Austin, TX.
Within onsite amenities like a wellness spa, wine tastings, and modern dining experiences at Farmers Commons, you won't have to leave the property until checkout! It's all right there for you.
Isla Grand Beach Resort
$140+/night
Address: 500 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597
Why You Need To Go: This place is on the sandy beaches and blue-sparkling ocean at South Padre Island.
It's perfect for families wanting a private beach and pool, an experience you just can't get at public beaches in the Lone Star State. There are also seven different food and drink spots on the property, so you won't have to spend a ton of time wondering where to eat.
JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa
$998/night
Address: 3500 Private Rd 2254, Sonora, TX 76950
Why You Need To Go: If you're wanting to experience something akin to the Wild West, this ranch resort in West Texas is the ideal choice for cowboys, cowgirls, and cowpeople.
Not only is there a restaurant onsite, but you can also choose from a plethora of unique activities for your itineraries, like horseriding, hunting, shooting ranges, and spa services.
Lake Austin Spa Resort
$697+/night
Address: 1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious spa resort is tucked away in the Texas Hill Country and nestled right on a sparking lake. It's ideal for adults and couples looking to escape from the bustle of the real world.
It looks like Texas' own version of HBO's White Lotus hotel from season two, with stunning views from the pool, lots of relaxing spa treatments, and wellness classes.
All your gourmet meals are included in your stay fee, so you won't have to worry about food.
The Woodlands Resort
$306+/night
Address: 2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Why You Need To Go: This spot right outside of Houston is a super family-friendly getaway complete with a lazy river, waterpark, golf, goat yoga, and lake activities, all entirely onsite.
There's literally something to do for a person of every age here, so it's the perfect payoff for everyone after the busy school year.
Miraval Austin
$1,099+/night
Address: 13500 FM2769, Austin, TX 78726
Why You Need To Go: Although worth a pretty penny, a stay at this spa resort in the state capitol has consistently been named one of America's best all-inclusive spots.
It's adults-only, so you won't have to worry about kids running in the halls or around the infinity pool area.
Miraval also offers unique activities with a wellness focus, like yoga classes, spa treatments, obstacle courses, beekeeping, and floating meditation.
