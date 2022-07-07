7 Cool Places To Visit In Texas That Are Like A Quick Vacation To Another Country
Most destinations are free to visit!❤️
These days traveling by plane to anywhere seems like a nightmare as recent flights all over the world, including Texas, have been delayed or canceled.
Fortunately for Texans, you don't need to spend money on an expensive plane ticket or hop on an international flight to find unique surroundings to explore.
Actually, there are quite a few places around the Lone Star State that you can visit, and they just might have you believing you're in another country. Here are seven of them that we suggest you visit.
Monahans Sandhills State Park
Price: $4
Address: Exit 86, 2500 I-20, Monahans, TX 79756
Why you need to go: This state park in West Texas has giant sand dunes that look like the state's very own version of the Rub’ al Khali.
Spanish Governor's Palace
@txvacation
Did you know you can visit a #palace in #Texas ? 🤔 #travel #traveltok #travellife #travelbucketlist #bucketlist #traveling #traveldiaries #traveltips #traveltheworld
Price: $5
Address: 105 Plaza De Armas, San Antonio, TX 78205
Why you need to go: This historic Texas landmark has stood in San Antonio since the early 18th century. It looks like a romantic palace you could find somewhere in Spain long ago.
La Sal Del Rey
Price: Free
Address: TX-186, Edinburg, TX 78542
Why you need to go: It's like the Dead Sea, but off the side of a random road on the south Texas coast. There's huge chunks of salt crystals that form on the beach and you can take them home!
Alsatian Steinbach Haus
Price: Free
Address: 203 US-90, Castroville, TX 78009
Why you need to go: This house was actually built in Walbach, France back in the mid-1600s. In 1998, the Alsatian Texas town of Castroville purchased it and brought it to its current position where it was restored.
Pro tip: visit in the spring and you'll see stunning red poppies bloom around the house.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Houston
Price: Free
Address: 1150 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX 77477
Why you need to go: It's a Hindu temple right outside of Houston that you can visit for Mandir worship or a walk around the ornate grounds.
Caddo Lake
Price: $4
Address: 245 Park Rd 2, Karnack, TX 75661
Why you need to go: You can visit one of the only natural lakes in the state and it's filled with towering cypress trees that you can kayak through.
On cool mornings the fog hangs over the water and it looks something like a magical rainforest.
Adriatica Village
Price: Free
Address: 6602 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Why you need to go: It's an all-encompassing shopping, dining, and event center set beside a huge body of water. However, you'll definitely get the quaint village vibe right away as it's actually modeled after a fishing village you'd find in Croatia.
