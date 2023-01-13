Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Magical Castle Hidden In Texas Is Like A Fairytale & It's So Romantic

You can play King or Queen for the day! 🏰

A woman in a white shirt at Newman's Castle. Right: The exterior of Newman's Castle in Bellville, TX.

It's time for a romantic getaway as Valentine's Day draws near, and this castle in Texas is the perfect destination to add to your itinerary.

Newman's Castle in Bellville, TX is a perfect day-date for you and your sweetheart looking to spend a dreamy day pretending you're in a fairytale.

Like any true fortress, a moat full of gators surrounds the perimeter, but don't let that scare you off as the "lord" of the house, owner and builder Mike Newman, opens his creation up for $20 tours of the impressive grounds.

You're sure to feel like you've left the Lone Star State and stepped right into a fantasy novel as soon as you walk over the working draw bridge and into the castle walls.

You can explore the entirety of the estate, which is actually just Newman's house. It includes a vast courtyard, a great dining hall, a chapel and a central overlook point with sweeping views of the land.

There's also a trebuchet onsite and sometimes you can watch the incredible catapult in action.

To indulge further in the whole medieval fantasy, you can even rent the popular destination to host weddings, quinceañeras, birthday parties and really any event you can think of.

Tours are offered 6 days a week and you must call Newman's Bakery in advance to schedule one.

Newman's Castle

Price: $20

Address: 504 E. Main St., Bellville, TX 77418

Why You Need To Go: This castle in the middle of Texas is the most romantic destination for a day trip!

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 2, 2020.

    Giovanna Wiseley
    Brittany Cristiano
    Texas Staff Writer
    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
