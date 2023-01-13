This Magical Castle Hidden In Texas Is Like A Fairytale & It's So Romantic
You can play King or Queen for the day! 🏰
It's time for a romantic getaway as Valentine's Day draws near, and this castle in Texas is the perfect destination to add to your itinerary.
Newman's Castle in Bellville, TX is a perfect day-date for you and your sweetheart looking to spend a dreamy day pretending you're in a fairytale.
Like any true fortress, a moat full of gators surrounds the perimeter, but don't let that scare you off as the "lord" of the house, owner and builder Mike Newman, opens his creation up for $20 tours of the impressive grounds.
You're sure to feel like you've left the Lone Star State and stepped right into a fantasy novel as soon as you walk over the working draw bridge and into the castle walls.
You can explore the entirety of the estate, which is actually just Newman's house. It includes a vast courtyard, a great dining hall, a chapel and a central overlook point with sweeping views of the land.
There's also a trebuchet onsite and sometimes you can watch the incredible catapult in action.
To indulge further in the whole medieval fantasy, you can even rent the popular destination to host weddings, quinceañeras, birthday parties and really any event you can think of.
Tours are offered 6 days a week and you must call Newman's Bakery in advance to schedule one.
Newman's Castle
Price: $20
Address: 504 E. Main St., Bellville, TX 77418
Why You Need To Go: This castle in the middle of Texas is the most romantic destination for a day trip!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 2, 2020.