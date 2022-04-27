Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas nature

7 Natural Wonders To Explore In Texas This Summer That Aren't Tourist Traps

I think Texas is Mother Nature's favorite state.

Texas Staff Writer
The Caverns of Sonora. Right: The pool at Gorman Falls.

@luke_schmitz61| Instagram, @txdoddfather | Instagram

Summer is quickly approaching, which has travelers planning their agendas for an action-packed next few months. There's obviously so much to do in Texas, both man-made and natural, but we want to talk about the attractions that have come from the earth itself.

Mother Nature has seemingly blessed Texas with an endless list of gorgeous places to visit, like its national and state parks, crystal blue water holes, and intricate caverns.

If you're looking to brave the Texas heat this summer, and actually head outdoors, these seven natural wonders are waiting to amaze you. Be sure to bring enough water with you!

Caverns of Sonora

Price: $20

Address: 1711 Private Rd 4468, Sonora, TX 76950

Why You Need To Go: These limestone caverns look like no other Texas cavern. You have to take a 50-foot decent to get down there and view them.

Medina Lake

Price: $10 entrance fee per person at Bandera County Park ($6 for county residents)

Address: 14444 PR 37, Lakehills TX 78063

Why You Need To Go: Towering limestone cliffs offer opportunities for cliff diving into the clear water.

Santa Elena Canyon

Price: $30 vehicle entry

Address: Big Bend National Park.

Why You Need To Go: The best way to visit the canyon is by kayaking the stream that flows right through it. The surrounding canyon walls reach up to 1,500 feet.

Gorman Falls

Price: $5

Address: Colorado Bend State Park

Why You Need To Go: It's a 2.6-mile round trip hike to see these 65 feet tall falls.

Ladonia Fossil Park (New Temporary Fossil Park) 

Price: Free

Address: 2853 FM2990, Ladonia, TX 75449

Why You Need To Go: It may not be the most gorgeous place, but it's completely natural. You can pick your own fossils like animal teeth and gastropods.

Devil's Sinkhole

Price: $14

Address: 101 N. Sweeten St. Rocksprings, TX 78880

Why You Need To Go: While visitors can't go into the actual cavern, it's home to a colony of Mexican bats that are popular to view in the colder months.

Krause Springs

Price: $9

Address: 424 Co Rd 404, Spicewood, TX 78669

Why You Need To Go: This privately owned swimming and camping site has a natural pool and a manmade pool--both are stunningly clear.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

