These 7 Texas Blue Water Spots Are Stunning & One Of Them Feels Like A Bahamas Beach
Cool off in crystal clear water.
Why go to Mexico when you can find clear blue water in Texas? These seven unique spots across the state offer the perfect place to go swimming and cool down from the scorching southern sun.
Texas is a huge state full of many different hidden gems — from a Blue Lagoon to the white sand beaches and coastal waters of the Gulf Coast.
While you might think to look up an average swimming hole or the best beach with clear water near you, this list has some gorgeous natural wonders to make the most of Texas' year-round sunny weather.
Here are seven spots to find bright blue water in Texas:
Balmorhea State Park
Price: $7+
Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX
Why You Need To Go: The world's largest spring-fed natural pool just happens to be in the middle of scorching hot West Texas. The pool has the clearest turquoise water that is truly an oasis. Take a dive off the diving board and go swimming with fish in this huge desert pool!
South Padre Island
Price: Free
Address: South Padre Island, TX
Why You Need To Go: This island at the southern tip of the Texas Gulf Coast boasts over 30 miles of white sand beaches overlooking emerald water. Just north of Boca Chica Beach, this island is perfect for a sandy day trip, or you can stay the night at a beachfront resort. In recent years, South Padre Island has been named as a top destination to visit in the state!
Blue Hole Regional Park
Price: $12
Address: 100 Blue Hole Ln., Wimberley, TX
Why You Need To Go: This shaded swimming hole in the middle of the woods just an hour from San Antonio is the perfect place to get away from the Texas sun. The swimming spot with cool, clear water reopens every month of May, but you'll need to make a reservation online ahead of time.
Blue Lagoon
Price: $25+
Address: 649 Pinedale Rd., Huntsville, TX
Why You Need To Go: This lagoon in East Texas has the most striking turquoise waters that look like they were taken from a tropical island and transported to the middle of Texas! This spot caters to scuba divers but has spots for swimming along the shore.
Jacob's Well
Price: $9
Address: 1699 Mt. Sharp Rd., Wimberley, TX
Why You Need To Go: An hour from Canyon Lake, Jacob's Well is an iconic Texas landmark and for good reason — visiting the crystal clear water and jumping into the deep well make for the perfect summer day. The popular spot swimming spot is open from May 1 to September 30 by online reservation only.
Given it is a natural spring, water levels can rise and fall unpredictably, so be sure to check the website before you go if you want to swim. Either way, there is a scenic trail taking you to the water's edge.
Hancock Springs Park
Price: $5
Address: 1600 281 S., Lampasas, TX
Why You Need To Go: Texas has no shortage of natural swimming holes, and this spring-fed pool has some of the clearest water. It has all the amenities of a regular community swimming pool, like a volleyball court and a picnic area. The pool usually opens on Memorial Day.
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Price: $8
Address: 1629 Park Rd. 59, Glen Rose, TX
Why You Need To Go: Wading through fossilized dinosaur footprints in one of Texas' rivers definitely makes this park one of the most unique places on this list. The crystal-clear shallow water gives you spectacular up-close views of the large dino tracks.
