canyon lake texas

Canyon Lake In Texas Went Viral On TikTok & It Proves There Is Clear Water There

Not every body of water in Texas is the mucky color of sludge!

Texas Staff Writer
A girl poses in front of Canyon Lake. Right: An overview of Canyon Lake.

@katecjones11 | Instagram, Jacqueline F Cooper | Dreamstime

Just last month, TikTok user @txvacation set out to prove that there actually is beautiful clear water in Texas, and won with a whole 2.7 million views on a video at Canyon Lake.

The clip posted in April shows a person scooping up the clear water from the lake with text that says "POV: When people say you can't find clear water in Texas."

Nice bodies of water may seem hard to come by because the recognizable brown waters of Galveston and the Gulf of Mexico give the whole state a bad rep.

Most people believe every Texan lake, creek, and spring is the mucky color of sludge, but that's all entirely untrue.

What the Lonestar lacks in beautiful sandy beaches, it makes up for in serene lakeside destinations.

@txvacation

Not all of #texas has brown #water 🤠 ( 📍 location in video) taken on 4/2 🔥 #lake #lakelife #travel #traveltok #travellife 👍

Case in point, the TikTok users commenting that the video is a lie and that there actually isn't clear water in Texas. They're wrong because this blue water oasis is actually right outside of New Braunfels, TX.

Tucked within the rolling hills of Texas Hill Country, the lake has always been a quiet gem of a destination to those of the surrounding areas, but now it's a necessary stop for those who seek the sparkly waters.

The Guadalupe River runs through Canyon Lake, and apparently, the lake is so clear because of the limestone bottom — be careful not to slip!

There are eight park beaches to choose from where you can boat, fish, paddleboard, and laze around the lakeside. There are also some surrounding hiking trails for those who want to put in the extra work.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

