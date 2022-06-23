You Can Swim In Crystal Blue Waters At This Texas Canyon & Go Camping For Just $15
This human-made swimming hole is a must-visit!
The panhandle of Texas displays an arid desert domain full of dry, rugged plains, jagged rock formations, and a few impressive canyons that look completely untouched by water.
Yet, there's one canyon in particular near Palo Duro Canyon State Park that is actually filled with beautiful blue waters that are known as Lake Mackenzie, and visitors can take a dip in the almost clear pool.
There's no other swimming hole like it in the state with its striking views of the surrounding massive cap rocks and intricate formations etched into the grotto.
The human-made lake was created inside the canyon in the 60s to supply surrounding cities with water.
It has become a popular fishing spot for largemouth bass, however, due to a recent decrease in water levels any form of motorized watercraft is currently prohibited.
That's not stopping people from relaxing on the rocky shoreline or taking a spin in a kayak around the lake. Visitors can also enjoy a hike up to the surrounding cliffs and caps to get a gorgeous overview of the lake.
You can stop by for a quick day visit for just $5 per person. If you'd rather stay a bit longer, there are options to rent a tent, a $15 campsite spot, or an RV hook-up at various prices.
There are also some small cabins complete with a bed and bathroom that can be rented by the week, with a minimum of a two-night stay; there's a $60 option and an $85 option.
Just simply visit the onsite Mackenzie Bait and Tackle shop to purchase passes or make lodging reservations.
Lake Mackenzie
Price: $5+
Address: 141 South Mackenzie Road Silverton, TX 79257
Why You Need To Go: There's so much to do in this canyon that's filled with gorgeous water.
