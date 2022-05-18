6 Hiking Trails In Texas That Will Lead You To Clear Water, Swimming Holes & Waterfalls
They're all affordable or free to visit!
Hiking is a Texan's favorite pastime, apart from trying to keep cool from a heatwave or chowing down Tex Mex, that is.
There are all sorts of hiking trails in Texas, a couple thousand to give a ballpark number. However, each trail has its own unique feature — whether it be intricate limestone rock formations, an expansive view of a canyon, or a little piece of history.
By far, the most popular hiking trails in the Lone Star State are the ones that lead to different types of water features, and there are a lot of them.
Fresh water creeks, beautiful natural springs, and giant waterfalls are all on this list of hikes to take if you're looking for water.
Lost Maples East Trail Loop
Price: $6
Address: 37221 RM 187, Vanderpool, TX 78885
Why You Need To Go: It's only a 4.4-mile round trip hike that ends with one of the Lost Maples State Natural Area creeks. You can even take the pups off-leash in some areas.
Sawmill Hiking Trail
Price: $3
Address: Zavalla, TX 75980
Why You Need To Go: It only takes an average of an hour and 30 minutes to reach the peaceful Boykin Springs deep in the brush of the Angelina National Forest.
Spicewood Springs Trail
Price: $5
Address: 2236 Park Hill Dr, Bend, TX 76824
Why You Need To Go: This trail is for the more experienced hiker, as it winds and snakes around Colorado Bend State Park. However, it's all worth it for the clear water you reach at the end.
Wolf Mountain Trail
Price: $6
Address: 2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636
Why You Need To Go: It's a challenging 11.2-mile roundtrip, but the gorgeous Pedernales River provides water for a few creeks you can stop to cool off in.
Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail
Price: Free
Address: 3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy B, Austin, TX 78704
Why You Need To Go: Barton Creek is one of Austin's most popular tourist destinations, but there are so many other gorgeous water stops you can make along the 12-mile trail.
Window Trail
Price: $15
Address: Big Bend National Park, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's not an impressive waterfall, nor is there a spring you can chill out in, but there is water that collects in the middle of this massive rock formation, and it serves gorgeous views of the rest of Big Bend National Park.
