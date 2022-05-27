Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
hiking in texas

This Hike In Texas Is Like A Massive Hallway That Leads To A Natural "Staircase" & A Pool

Stairs carved by Mother Nature herself!

Texas Staff Writer
A woman stands on the "Hiker's Staircase". Right: A woman does a yoga pose on the Devil's Hall Trail.

A woman stands on the "Hiker's Staircase". Right: A woman does a yoga pose on the Devil's Hall Trail.

@blaynap | Instagram

Far out in West Texas are some pretty amazing hikes that display the dashing natural wonders.

Stopping no short of that is a hallway-like, 3.8-mile roundtrip trail just outside of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park, rightfully named the Devil's Hall Trail.

We say "rightfully" because it leads through to an impressive natural "staircase" that might look daunting to climb, but it's actually quite easy to navigate. Forking off the Pine Springs Trailhead, a canyon carved by Mother Nature herself, appears to look like a jagged set of stairs.

Through that long stretch of a dry wash, you'll then end up at a deep residual pool. You can't take a dip in it, however, but it sure is neat to look at.

Parts of the route, despite being in the middle of the Texas desert, are actually surrounded by a canopy of maple trees and ponderosa pine trees. Pro tip: the trees turn a gorgeous crimson in the Fall.

The "Hiker's staircase" as it's popularly known in the hiking community, is actually pretty staggering to look at. You can actually climb it, but make sure to exercise caution and wear the proper shoes. Local authorities also warn travelers to not attempt the staircase when rocks are wet.

The hike is considered difficult due to the fallen boulders and narrow canyon walls that you'll sometimes have to maneuver around. People who've previously trekked Devil's Hall warn that the last mile of the hike can be pretty challenging for some people.

We suggest bringing hiking poles or a pair of gloves because some parts are pretty rocky.

It's all worth it for the views, though.

Devil's Hall Trail

Price: $10

Address: Pine Springs Trailhead, Salt Flat, TX 79847

Why You Need To Go: The canyon has been etched into a staircase naturally over time.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...