This Hike In Texas Is Like A Massive Hallway That Leads To A Natural "Staircase" & A Pool
Stairs carved by Mother Nature herself!
Far out in West Texas are some pretty amazing hikes that display the dashing natural wonders.
Stopping no short of that is a hallway-like, 3.8-mile roundtrip trail just outside of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park, rightfully named the Devil's Hall Trail.
We say "rightfully" because it leads through to an impressive natural "staircase" that might look daunting to climb, but it's actually quite easy to navigate. Forking off the Pine Springs Trailhead, a canyon carved by Mother Nature herself, appears to look like a jagged set of stairs.
Through that long stretch of a dry wash, you'll then end up at a deep residual pool. You can't take a dip in it, however, but it sure is neat to look at.
Parts of the route, despite being in the middle of the Texas desert, are actually surrounded by a canopy of maple trees and ponderosa pine trees. Pro tip: the trees turn a gorgeous crimson in the Fall.
The "Hiker's staircase" as it's popularly known in the hiking community, is actually pretty staggering to look at. You can actually climb it, but make sure to exercise caution and wear the proper shoes. Local authorities also warn travelers to not attempt the staircase when rocks are wet.
The hike is considered difficult due to the fallen boulders and narrow canyon walls that you'll sometimes have to maneuver around. People who've previously trekked Devil's Hall warn that the last mile of the hike can be pretty challenging for some people.
We suggest bringing hiking poles or a pair of gloves because some parts are pretty rocky.
It's all worth it for the views, though.
Devil's Hall Trail
Price: $10
Address: Pine Springs Trailhead, Salt Flat, TX 79847
Why You Need To Go: The canyon has been etched into a staircase naturally over time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.