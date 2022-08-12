This Texas Hike Leads You To The Most Whimsical Waterfall & It's Free To Visit
You could kayak to it, too! 🛶
Texas has many waterfalls that locals and tourists visit each year. There's one natural wonder just outside of Austin that is less traveled by than the other popular falls like the 40-foot grotto at Westcave Preserve.
Crockett Gardens Falls is in the city of Georgetown and has a free hiking trail that leads you through rough, rocky terrain, but spits you out at the most magical scenery. You can relax right behind the falls, making the semi-difficult journey totally worth it.
Not only do fresh waters cascade down the jagged rocks and slippery moss in a stunning display, but the surrounding rock formations created a cave nook that you can stand under to let the aqua fall down on you like a refreshing shower.
The area also gives a stunning view of the dazzling blues inside of Lake Georgetown, where you can take a dip.
The trail is a 2.5-mile journey to get there from the trailhead that begins at Cedar Breaks Park. (You can also camp at this park for just $26.) The whole adventure lasts about two hours and 41 minutes, and the roundtrip reaches a 7.6-mile total.
Another way to explore the incredible views is by sea. You can rent a $10 kayak to reach the extraordinary property by way of Lake Georgetown.
You can get a vessel early in the morning to catch the sunrise and paddle to the falls, or later in the day to witness the iconic Lone Star State sunset.
Crockett Gardens Falls
Price: Free to hike, $10 to kayak, $26 to camp
Address: 1065 Eagle Point Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628
Why You Need To Go: The magical waterfalls is totally worth the hike or paddle to get there and the views are so breathtakingly scenic, you'll feel so at peace with nature.