6 Breathtaking Waterfalls In Texas You Need To Visit At Least Once
Of all the gorgeous water features that exist in the Lone Star State — including beaches, hot springs, pools, and more — there's nothing quite like the gorgeous natural waterfalls all across Texas that you can visit.
Some are located in Texas' state parks and require a hike to access, and others are on private property allowing for a more exclusive and tranquil experience.
Whatever you choose, it's pretty refreshing to sit underneath one and rest on some rocks or chill below inside a crystal clear pool, and all six of these waterfalls on this list feature just those things.
Krause Springs
Price: $9
Address: 424 Co Rd 404, Spicewood, TX 78669
Why You Need To Go: This private swimming spot with some waterfalls that land into a few different spring-fed pools.
Westcave Preserve Grotto
Price: $5
Address: 24814 Hamilton Pool Rd, Round Mountain, TX 78663
Why You Need To Go: This isn't your ideal waterfall with a wash of spring water rushing down, however, water does sometimes roll off the grotto into the crystal clear pool below. Guided tours of the canyon are offered only on the weekends.
Pedernales Falls State Park
Price: $6
Address: 2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, TX 78636
Why You Need To Go: There's a calm flow of blue water going through the limestone slabs inside the state park. Swimming is permitted in some places.
Gorman Falls
Price: $5
Address: 2236 Park Hill Dr, Bend, TX 76824
Why You Need To Go: These are some of the most magical-looking falls you can find in the state. There's a 3-mile roundtrip self-guided hike you must travel on if you wish to get there.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park
Price: Free
Address: 5600 FM1670, Belton, TX 76513
Why You Need To Go: Not only will you get to splash in the waterfalls, but you'll also get to enjoy an incredible suspension bridge.
Hamilton Pool Preserve
Price: $12 online reservation fee; $8 per person upon entry
Address: 24300 Hamilton Rd., Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Why You Need To Go: This is also not your traditional waterfall, but there are a set of falls on one side of the craved swimming hole. The spot has some of the most dazzling water you can swim in in the state.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 4, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.