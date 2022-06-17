Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

waterparks in texas

5 Unique Pools & Waterparks In Texas Where You Can Float Your Summer Days Away

There's a Texas-shaped lazy river!

A woman stands in the pool on the rooftop of Marriott Marquis Houston. Right: A woman sits in the rooftop pool of the CANVAS Hotel Dallas.

The heat that radiates off the Texas sun during the summer is no joke. You can either stay inside 24/7 with the A/C blasting as high as possible or you can actually brave the outside world to find the closest, nicest body of water possible.

There are many outdoor activities to choose from across the Lone Star State, both natural and human-made, that are sure to cool Texans off.

If sitting in the blow-up kiddie pool in the backyard or visiting a local beach isn't quite doing the trick, here are 5 unique places with turquoise water basins around the state to float your days away.

The Cove At BeachX

Price: $10+

Address: 350 Deacon Dr. W, College Station, TX 77845

Why You Need To Go: It's an all-encompassing, adult-only waterpark with tons of activities like a surfing machine. They have a full bar and restaurant, too!

Website

Marriott Marquis Houston

Price: $40+

Address: 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010

Why You Need To Go: The hotel has a lazy river in the shape of Texas that you can float in. This could be the most Lone Star State thing that exists here.

Website

Balmorhea State Park

Price: $7

Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX 79786

Why You Need To Go: This state park is home to the largest spring-fed pool in the world. When you dive into the crystal clear water, you'll see a vibrant world of fish swimming below.

Website

CANVAS Dallas

Price: $35+

Address: 1325 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

Why You Need To Go: The boutique hotel has a rooftop pool that is open to the public for pool parties throughout the summer. You'll get a unique view of downtown Dallas.

Website

Beach Park South Padre Island

Price: $48.99

Address: 33261 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Why You Need To Go: It's an adorable waterpark with fun for everyone; enjoy the float-up bar, ride on the park's 6 different slides and coasters, or splash the day away in the different pools.

Website

