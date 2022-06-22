There's A Private Swimming Spot Hidden On This Popular Texas River & Here's How To Access It
Only 35 people are allowed per day!
The Frio River near San Antonio is one of Texas' most floated rivers. Every year, locals head out to the beautiful blue-green stretch of water and spend a day gliding down the waterway in a tube without a care in the world.
However, the location is so popular that it's sometimes swarmed by troves of people. This makes the experience a little less relaxing, as you're bumping into many floaters while listening to random conversations instead of enjoying the tranquil peace of the surrounding nature.
There's a solution if you're looking for more privacy on this swimming adventure, though.
Frio River Private Access is an exclusive swimming hole on the beloved waterway and you can basically have it all to yourself! Not many locals know about this hack.
The hideaway is on private property and the owner opens his secluded access to the river to up to only 35 people a day who call in time to reserve a spot. On Sunday - Friday it costs $35 per person, and $40 per person on Saturdays.
Getting this opportunity is as simple as calling him in the morning, or even a month in advance, to make a reservation.
You can spend the whole day in solitude while you explore the clear waters; it's a true VIP Frio treatment far away from all the other visitors.
The access point is hidden away beneath the canopy of a few Cypress trees, which further adds to having the ultimate relaxing day on the river.
Frio River Private Access
Price: $35 per person Sunday- Friday, $40 per person on Saturdays
Address: 19683 TX-127, Concan, TX 78838
Why You Need To Go: You can have a super private day at one of Texas' most popular rivers.