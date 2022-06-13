You Can Watch A Baseball Game In A Lazy River At This Texas Stadium
It's the largest water feature in a sports venue!
During the summer, it might be hard to choose between all the fun seasonal activities that take place in the Lone Star State.
If you're ever near Dallas, you don't have to make the difficult decision between heading to the pool or to the baseball game because Riders Field in Frisco, TX has one of the coolest lazy river experiences that combines the two.
The Dallas stadium gives visitors the unique opportunity to catch a Frisco Roughriders minor league baseball game, eat some classic ballpark snacks, and enjoy a cold beer all while they float a winding 174-foot river.
The lazy river holds 68,000 gallons of water, which makes it the largest water feature at a sports venue beating out the popular Arizona Diamondbacks' pool at Chase Field.
Tubes are provided for you upon arrival, so you won't have to worry about carrying your own. There's also a cabana bar and food options, so your only task is to relax and float the game away.
The river is specifically open for Thursday and Sunday games when they offer single-ticket options. Thursdays are saved for the 21+ crowd because of the $2 beer party they have, and Sundays are open to all ages making it more popular for families.
Otherwise, you have to plan a "group outing" to float the river at any other home game.
Lazy River At Riders Field
Price: $25+
Address: 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034
Why You Need To Go: You can watch a baseball game while floating in a giant lazy river.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 8, 2019.