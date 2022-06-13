NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lazy river texas

You Can Watch A Baseball Game In A Lazy River At This Texas Stadium

It's the largest water feature in a sports venue!

A woman looks at Riders Field from the lazy river. Right: A hand holding tickets in front of the water at Riders Field.

A woman looks at Riders Field from the lazy river. Right: A hand holding tickets in front of the water at Riders Field.

@_taylorpierce | Instagram, @friscoroughriders | Instagram

During the summer, it might be hard to choose between all the fun seasonal activities that take place in the Lone Star State.

If you're ever near Dallas, you don't have to make the difficult decision between heading to the pool or to the baseball game because Riders Field in Frisco, TX has one of the coolest lazy river experiences that combines the two.

The Dallas stadium gives visitors the unique opportunity to catch a Frisco Roughriders minor league baseball game, eat some classic ballpark snacks, and enjoy a cold beer all while they float a winding 174-foot river.

The lazy river holds 68,000 gallons of water, which makes it the largest water feature at a sports venue beating out the popular Arizona Diamondbacks' pool at Chase Field.

Tubes are provided for you upon arrival, so you won't have to worry about carrying your own. There's also a cabana bar and food options, so your only task is to relax and float the game away.

The river is specifically open for Thursday and Sunday games when they offer single-ticket options. Thursdays are saved for the 21+ crowd because of the $2 beer party they have, and Sundays are open to all ages making it more popular for families.

Otherwise, you have to plan a "group outing" to float the river at any other home game.

Lazy River At Riders Field

Price: $25+

Address: 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Why You Need To Go: You can watch a baseball game while floating in a giant lazy river.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 8, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...