Summary

This German-inspired Christmas village near Toronto has storybook streets and a magical market

The Ontario village transforms into a European-style Christmas destination.

A person standing outside a bakery. Right: A street with Christmas lights.

A small town in Ontario.

@toriemariemacedolee | Instagram, @emilie_cgm | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever wanted to wander through a place that feels like it was plucked straight from a European postcard, this cozy village near Toronto is worth visiting.

With storybook streets, charming brick buildings, twinkling holiday lights, and the scent of cinnamon wafting through the air, this small town is especially magical during the holiday season.

You can explore unique shops brimming with handcrafted ornaments, cozy sweaters, and unique gifts that you won't find at the mall.

Just over an hour from Toronto, you'll discover the enchanting Village of St. Jacobs. The town dates back to the 1800s and has a strong German influence, which you can see reflected throughout the charming shops and buildings.

St. Jacobs Village transforms into a cozy Christmas village every year, complete with sparkling lights, festive store windows, and bakeries brimming with treats and hot chocolate.

You can pop by spots like Stone Crock Bakery, where you'll find everything from "famous butter tarts and cookies to mouth-watering fresh bread baked on-site."

Or visit the Eco Cafe, a cozy spot serving up warm beverages and sandwiches.

A main highlight of the town is the St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market, located just minutes outside the village. The market is the largest of its kind in Canada and features local vendors selling baked treats, handmade decorations, and more.

During the Christmas season, the market becomes a twinkling wonderland of glittering lights, unique gifts, and holiday goodies.

Whether you're looking for the ultimate Instagram shot, a festive outing with family, or a romantic winter escape, this St. Jacobs Christmas village is a magical spot for a day trip or getaway. European charm, cozy shops, and twinkling holiday vibes await!

St. Jacobs Village website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

