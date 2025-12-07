Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Ontario has a hidden Scandinavian Christmas village with a glowing market and cozy treats

It's like a mini trip to Finland.

Two people standing in a snowy Christmas market.

A Christmas market in Ontario.

Niemi's Christmas Market | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to book a flight to get a little Nordic magic this winter. Just a short drive north of Toronto, you can discover a hidden Scandinavian–style Christmas village that feels like stepping into a cozy winter postcard.

You can bite into authentic Finnish treats, cozy up by bonfires, wander past glowing huts and even ride a magical holiday train at this enchanting spot.

Niemi Family Farm, tucked away in Mount Albert about an hour from the city, transforms into a magical Christmas land each festive season.

On Fridays and Saturdays from November 14 to December 20, 2025, the farm is hosting an enchanting Scandinavian Christmas market, the largest in Ontario.

You can stroll past twinkly huts overflowing with handmade wreaths, cozy candles, keepsakes and gifts from more than 60 vendors. With its sparkling vendor cabins, warm bakeries and strings of lights, the market feels almost like a little holiday village.

Some highlights include the Scandinavian Store and Gnome Shop, which will whisk you away to another world.

For a taste of the North, you'll want to stop by the Finnish Bakery, which is brimming with authentic breads, pastries, and more. You can also enjoy hot food and drinks as you wander through the snow-dusted wonderland.

In addition to the market area, the Niemi Christmas Market features a dazzling Gnome Ville, complete with a train winding through a secret, glowing Christmas forest, visits with Santa, and more.

You can spend an afternoon decorating cookies, strolling through the indoor and outdoor markets, and glimpsing the cute farm animals for a magical Christmas outing.

As evening falls, the farm transforms into a glittering dreamland with canopies of lights. You can even book a cozy bonfire and roast s'mores while the market glows like a little Nordic village beneath the stars.

The Christmas market is free to visit, and admission to Gnome Ville starts at $19.99.

With twinkling huts, a glowing market, Finnish treats and Scandinavian vibes, this hidden Christmas land is worth a road trip.

Niemi Christmas Market

Price: Free admission to the market, $19.99 + per person for Gnome Ville

When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 14 to December 20, 2025

Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON

Niemi Family Farm Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

