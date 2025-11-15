Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Ontario Nordic spa is a 'little piece of Finland' and feels like a whole other world

It's even prettier in the winter.

A person at a spa. Right: A person standing beside a pool at a spa.

A spa near Toronto.

@missnsanchez | Instagram, @educatingeinsteins | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

In need of some rest and relaxation? You don't have to go too far for an incredible spa experience. This Ontario Nordic spa is just a road trip from Toronto, and it will whisk you away to Finland.

The Finnish-inspired destination boasts crackling firepits, steaming pools, and cozy saunas surrounded by a stunning landscape.

Located an hour and a half from Toronto, it's a magical spot to unwind and escape the hustle and bustle for a day.

Vettä Nordic Spa is a Finnish-inspired venue nestled in Horseshoe Valley. According to the website, it's like a "little piece of Finland" and features a traditional hydrotherapy cycle of heat, cold, and relaxation as well as a variety of saunas, a Finnish-inspired restaurant, and an in-spa bistro.

The hydriptherapy cycle consists of three cycles of hot, cold, and relaxation, concluding with an exfoliating salt scrub.
You can enjoy steam rooms, saunas, a cold plunge, a stone room, hammocks, warm pools, and more.

The spa is situated outside, allowing you to relax in a nature oasis. It's extra magical during the winter, when fluffy snowflakes drift through the air, and the surrounding forest is blanketed in glimmering snow.

During your visit, you can indulge in some delicious meals and treats from the Finnish-inspired restaurant or bistro.

The spa also offers massages if you're in need of some extra pampering.

Entry to the spa starts at $115 per person and allows you to enjoy the destination for a full day.

Until spring 2026, the spa is undergoing construction to make way for a new space which will include hot stone beds, an authentic Finnish wood-burning sauna, and more.

Construction is taking place Monday through Thursday and may result in temporary noise disruptions.

Don't forget to bring your bathing suit, non-glass water bottle, and sandals for your visit. It's also a good idea to bring a book or a journal to enjoy in the relaxation areas.

If you're looking to treat yourself, this beautiful Nordic spa near Toronto will have you feeling like you're relaxing in Finland.

Up Next: This new Toronto spa will transport you to Ancient Rome with candlelit pools and wine baths

Vettä Nordic Spa

Price: $115 + per person

Address: 3210 Line 3 N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Vettä Spa website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.



  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

