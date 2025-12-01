Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario has a hidden German Christmas village with a twinkly market and mulled wine

It's like a holiday trip to Europe.

An outdoor Christmas market.

A Christkindl Market in Ontario.

Christkindl Market | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

Germany is known for its magical Christmas events and enchanting markets, but you don't need to leave the country to experience some of those old-world festive vibes.

There's a place in Ontario that feels straight out of Europe, complete with authentic treats and a twinkling market.

You can wander past glowing chalets, warm up by crackling fires, and sip German mulled wine for a fairytale-like Christmas outing.

The Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm is a magical event taking place in West Grey on December 5 and 6, 2025.

Presented by Symphony in the Barn and the Friends of Glencolton Farm and Saugeen Academy, the festive event is an authentic European-style market brimming with traditional food and activities.

Christkindl Market. Christkindl Market.Courtesy of @olivia.mater.photography

You can visit the glowing artisan village, where you'll find 17 unique vendors selling everything from wreaths to crystals and candles.

It's a magical spot to get some holiday shopping done while enjoying the atmosphere of a traditional European market.

One of the best parts of the market is the food. You can treat yourself to a delicious spread of European-style dishes that make you feel like you've stepped into a quaint winter village abroad.

The market serves up authentic treats like sausages tucked into soft pretzel buns with sauerkraut and mustard, crispy potato pancakes (Kartoffelpuffer), Austrian-style egg-noodle cabbage sautéed in butter (Krautfleckerln), fresh-baked pretzels, and warm apple strudel or fried apple fritters dusted in powdered sugar.

Don't miss out on the Glühwein, which, according to the website, is "literally 'glow wine' or German mulled wine" and is "served at special stands at Christkindl markets throughout Germany and Austria."

Christkindl Market. Christkindl Market.Courtesy of @olivia.mater.photography

Other beverages include golden milk, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider.

There are also lots of activities to enjoy, such as horse-drawn wagon rides, candle dipping, live entertainment, and walks around the Woodland Fairy Pond.

One of the most popular events at the market is Messiah Amongst the Cows, where a full choir and symphony deliver a performance of Part One of "Handel's Messiah" right in the barn. This special event requires advance tickets.

Tickets for the Christkindl Market can be purchased online, so if you're looking to add a touch of magic to your holiday season, this is one of the coziest ways to enjoy a taste of Europe close to home.


Christkindl Market

Price: $28.25 per adult

When: December 5 and 6, 2025

Address: 393889 Concession 2 Priceville, ON

Christkindl Farm Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
christkindl market ontario christmas events ontario christmas markets
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This real-life Hallmark movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a magical Christmas gem

It has vintage charm and a Euro-style market.

I visited a magical Ontario village with cobblestone streets that felt like a Christmas card

This might be the most magical Christmas destination in Ontario.

This Ontario town has canopies of lights and a twinkly lakeside market that feels like Europe

It's just over an hour from Toronto.

This quaint small town is the 'Christmas Capital of Ontario' and it's pure Hallmark magic

So many Christmas movies have been filmed there.

Ontario's weather forecast for December says to expect snow and 'frigid' temps on these days

It'll be snowy almost every week of the month!

This Christmas village near Ottawa has glowing forest trails and fireside cups of cocoa

It's like stepping into a cozy holiday postcard. ❤️🎄

This small town in Alberta was named one of Canada's 'most magical' Christmas destinations

It transforms into a winter wonderland. ✨

Niagara has two secret waterfalls hidden in a valley and the views are magical

You can enjoy stunning waterfalls without the crowds.

This beautiful spot near Ottawa with European charm is one of the world's best places to spend Christmas

Skip the transatlantic flight and head here instead. 🎄❄️