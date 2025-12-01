Ontario has a hidden German Christmas village with a twinkly market and mulled wine
It's like a holiday trip to Europe.
Germany is known for its magical Christmas events and enchanting markets, but you don't need to leave the country to experience some of those old-world festive vibes.
There's a place in Ontario that feels straight out of Europe, complete with authentic treats and a twinkling market.
You can wander past glowing chalets, warm up by crackling fires, and sip German mulled wine for a fairytale-like Christmas outing.
The Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farm is a magical event taking place in West Grey on December 5 and 6, 2025.
Presented by Symphony in the Barn and the Friends of Glencolton Farm and Saugeen Academy, the festive event is an authentic European-style market brimming with traditional food and activities.
Christkindl Market.Courtesy of @olivia.mater.photography
You can visit the glowing artisan village, where you'll find 17 unique vendors selling everything from wreaths to crystals and candles.
It's a magical spot to get some holiday shopping done while enjoying the atmosphere of a traditional European market.
One of the best parts of the market is the food. You can treat yourself to a delicious spread of European-style dishes that make you feel like you've stepped into a quaint winter village abroad.
The market serves up authentic treats like sausages tucked into soft pretzel buns with sauerkraut and mustard, crispy potato pancakes (Kartoffelpuffer), Austrian-style egg-noodle cabbage sautéed in butter (Krautfleckerln), fresh-baked pretzels, and warm apple strudel or fried apple fritters dusted in powdered sugar.
Don't miss out on the Glühwein, which, according to the website, is "literally 'glow wine' or German mulled wine" and is "served at special stands at Christkindl markets throughout Germany and Austria."
Christkindl Market.Courtesy of @olivia.mater.photography
Other beverages include golden milk, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider.
There are also lots of activities to enjoy, such as horse-drawn wagon rides, candle dipping, live entertainment, and walks around the Woodland Fairy Pond.
One of the most popular events at the market is Messiah Amongst the Cows, where a full choir and symphony deliver a performance of Part One of "Handel's Messiah" right in the barn. This special event requires advance tickets.
Tickets for the Christkindl Market can be purchased online, so if you're looking to add a touch of magic to your holiday season, this is one of the coziest ways to enjoy a taste of Europe close to home.
Christkindl Market
Price: $28.25 per adult
When: December 5 and 6, 2025
Address: 393889 Concession 2 Priceville, ON
