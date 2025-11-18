This Ontario city has starred in almost 30 Christmas movies and has a magical holiday market
You can enjoy mini train rides and more.
It's the most magical time of the year! Christmas is just around the bend, and if you're looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, you'll want to plan a road trip to this enchanting destination.
Offering shining lake views, glittering lights, and endless Christmas cheer, it will have you feeling like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark film.
North Bay is a city in Northeastern Ontario, about three and a half hours away from Toronto. The destination is so magical that it has become a Christmas movie hotspot, starring in nearly 30 festive flicks.
Beginning November 8, North Bay is transforming into a holiday wonderland for the Christmas season for the North Bay Winter Market Experience.
The event, which spans select dates over four weekends, features a festive market, film screenings, make-and-take crafts, a holiday photo booth, and more.
You can sip drinks at the Christmas bar, go on a Christmas window tour, enjoy live music, and take in the dazzling lights for a magical holiday experience.
You can even ride a mini train decked out in glowing lights.
"This is more than just a market — it's a full-sensory experience that brings people together," Tanya Bédard, Executive Director of Tourism North Bay, said in a press release. "From the music and lights to mouth-warming aromas and laughter, it's a celebration of everything that makes North Bay a magical place to be during the holidays."
You can also embark on the Christmas Movie Tour, featuring the top 10 holiday movie filming locations.
The 30-minute, 2.2-km stroll lets you wander past cozy shops, historic streets, and picture-perfect spots you'll recognize from holiday movies.
You'll discover locations from Christmas Inheritance, Christmas In Angel Falls, and more.
On November 28, the Downtown Christmas Walk is taking place, featuring carolling, a tree lighting ceremony, marshmallow roasting, and more.
If you're looking for some real-life Hallmark movie magic this holiday season, North Bay is the place to be.
North Bay Winter Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates on weekends from November 8 to 28, 2025
Address: 100 Ferguson St., North Bay, ON
