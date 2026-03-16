Costco's flyer for March and April has these deals on groceries that can save you money

Coffee, tea, cereal, crackers, protein bars and more products are on sale. 🛒

exterior of costco store in canada with red and blue costco wholesale sign

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Costco flyer for March and April is out now in Canada.

You can save money on groceries with these deals.

The flyer coupons are valid from Monday, March 16, to Sunday, April 12, 2026.

But you can only get these prices in-store. Products are available online for delivery, but at a higher price.

When shopping at Costco Canada warehouses, the discounts will automatically be applied during checkout.

There are flyer deals for household items, health and beauty products, electronics, clothing and more items, but these deals can save you money on food and drinks.

Groceries

Here are the grocery deals from Costco's new flyer for March and April:

  • Starbucks Caffè Verona coffee, pack of 54 K-Cups — save $10, now $38.99 ($48.99)
  • McCafé Premium Roast coffee, pack of 80 K-Cups — save $12, now $42.99 ($54.99)
  • Quaker quick oats, 5.16 kilograms — save $2.50, now $9.49 ($11.99)
  • Multi-Grain Cheerios cereal, 1.24 kilograms — save $2, now $7.99 ($9.99)
  • Simply Protein variety protein bars, 18 bars that are 40 grams each — save $5, now $17.99 ($22.99)
  • Made Good granola mini bites, 24 bars that are 24 grams each — save $4, now $9.99 ($13.99)
  • Munchies original snack mix, 1.1 kilograms — save $2.50, now $6.99 ($9.49)
  • Sensible Portions garden veggie straws, 475 grams — save $2, now $5.99 ($7.99)
  • Godiva Masterpiece dark chocolate with ganache, 428 grams — save $6, now $12.99 ($18.99)
  • Le Chic Pâtissier macarons, pack of 36 — save $4, now $14.99 ($18.99)
  • Crunchmaster avocado toast cracker, 454 grams — save $4, now $9.99 ($13.99)
  • Golden Island Korean barbeque pork jerky, 410 grams — save $4, now $13.99 ($17.99)
  • Bibigo steamed pork dumplings, 1.1 kilograms — save $4, now $15.99 ($19.99)
  • Gino Bambino pizza starter kit,1.26 kilograms — save $2.50, now $9.99 ($12.49)
  • Philadelphia cream cheese, two tubs that are 500 grams each — save $3, now $10.49 ($13.49)
  • Activia lactose-free probiotic yogurt, pack of 24 — save $2.30, now $8.69 ($10.99)
  • Healthy Choice frozen Greek yogurt bars, pack of 14 — save $3, now $8.99 ($11.99)
  • Hellmann's real mayonnaise, 1.8 litres — save $2.50, now $8.49 ($10.99)
  • La Maison fresh garlic Caesar dressing and dip, 1.4 litres — save $2, now $6.99 ($8.99)
  • Tetley orange pekoe tea, pack of 300 tea bags — save $3, now $10.99 ($13.99)
  • Alani Nu energy drink variety pack, 18 cans that are 355 millilitres each — save $6, now $23.99 ($29.99)
  • Sparkling Ice beverage, 24 bottles that are 503 millilitres each — save $5, now $18.99 ($23.99)
  • Super Coffee Protein+ vanilla coffee protein shake, 18 bottles that are 330 millilitres each — save $9, now $29.99 ($38.99)
  • Super Coffee Protein+ caffé latte coffee protein shake, 18 bottles that are 330 millilitres each — save $9, now $29.99 ($38.99)

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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