Canada's best employers were ranked and these are the top places to 'grow your career'

Where you work can make a difference in how you work, according to LinkedIn.

desjardins sign on building in montreal. right: google employee standing in front of google sign

Desjardins sign in Montreal. Right: Google employee.

@desjardinscoop | Instagram, @lifeatgoogle | Instagram
Senior Writer

This new ranking of the best employers in Canada is about why where you work can be the key to career success.

It revealed the top 25 companies that are places to "grow your career."

LinkedIn just put out Top Companies 2026 rankings for more than a dozen countries, including Canada.

Based on the job site's data, companies were evaluated on these eight pillars that lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

The companies that made the list are "the 25 best employers to grow your career in Canada," according to LinkedIn.

There are many employers headquartered in Canada, along with a few international companies. Software development and banking most common industries of these best employers.

The ranking also includes details about the top locations in Canada, most notable skills workers need, most common job titles and largest job functions for each company.

Here is the top 10 of LinkedIn's best employers ranking:

  1. TD
  2. Desjardins
  3. Scotiabank
  4. CIBC
  5. Amazon
  6. RBC
  7. ServiceNow
  8. SAP
  9. BMO
  10. Okta

After that, Eli Lilly and Company, National Bank of Canada, Instacart, Citi, Workday, Boston Consulting Group, Capital One, Broadcom, DoorDash and Infosys round out the top 20 of LinkedIn's Top Companies list.

Then, Expedia Group is 21st, Alphabet/Google is 22nd, The Home Depot is 23rd, Morgan Stanley is 24th, and Stripe is 25th in this ranking.

LinkedIn noted that where you work can be "a key differentiator" when it comes to how you work, which is why it's important to look for employers that are adaptable and will invest in your long-term growth.

That's why this Top Companies ranking for 2026 focuses on the best workplaces in Canada to grow your career.

READ NEXT: These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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