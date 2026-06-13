This Ontario town with unspoiled white sand beaches and quaint streets is a mini summer oasis
You can "live like you're in the Hamptons."
Endless white sand beaches, shimmering waters, and rolling dunes might sound like something you'd see on a postcard, but you can enjoy them all in this Ontario small town.
Perched on the shores of a sparkling lake, this quaint beach town is known for its long stretches of silky sand and charming lakeside vibes.
Southampton is a picturesque community located along the shores of Lake Huron, about 3 hours from Toronto.
During the summer months, it transforms into a sun-filled paradise, with patios, ice cream parlours, and a long shoreline where you can relax and go for a dip.
According to the website, it's home to "unspoiled white sand beaches" and allows you to "live like you're in the Hamptons without breaking the bank."
You'll want to spend an afternoon on the town's 4-kilometre Main Beach, which offers clean water and "views that rival any tropical coast."
The waterfront boardwalk is a picturesque spot for a stroll, and you can also head out on a boat excursion to see the historic Chantry Island Lighthouse, a landmark that has stood offshore for more than a century.
You can also take a stroll through the Southampton Dunes System, one of the few intact natural dune systems in Ontario's urban areas. Be sure to stay on the designated path to protect the fragile environment.
In town, you'll find charming local boutiques and quaint cafes lining the streets. You can grab a specialty drink or an ice cream cone and take a walk through historic downtown, exploring the shops and enjoying the lakeside atmosphere.
It's worth staying late to catch a sunset. According to the Southtapon website, sunset viewing is "one of the most popular and affordable pastimes on the Lake Huron Shoreline! Purples, reds, oranges and yellows, streak across the sky each clear evening at sunset time."
Southampton also offers community events, museums, galleries, trails, and more to enjoy during the summer months, making it a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.