Ontario has a 'sixth Great Lake' lined with cozy coastal towns and dreamy turquoise beaches
It's a beautiful summer oasis.
Ontario is famous for its scenic Great Lakes, but there's another lesser-known shoreline that often flies under the radar, and it's been dubbed the province's unofficial "sixth Great Lake."
With crystal-clear water, picturesque harbour towns, and soft sandy beaches, it feels like a hidden summer escape waiting to be discovered.
Along its edges, you'll find sweeping beaches with pale sand, striking blue-green water that will whisk you off to the tropics, and small lakeside communities with quaint streets and cozy shops.
Georgian Bay, which forms the northeastern arm of Lake Huron, is a stunning summer destination. Stretching across 5,792 square miles, it's only slightly smaller than Lake Ontario (7,320 square miles), which is why it has earned the nickname "the sixth Great Lake."
The region comprises an incredible 30,000 islands and roughly 2,000 kilometres of shoreline, creating a diverse and breathtaking landscape. You can expect "windswept pines, majestic towering cliffs, endless beaches and clear blue water," according to Visit Grey County.
Along the coastline, you'll come across a string of enchanting small towns, including Parry Sound, Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Thornbury, and Killarney. Each one offers walkable streets, little boutiques, and shimmering waterfront views that make the whole region feel especially idyllic in summer.
One of the most magical stops is Tobermory, a small harbour community set on crystal-clear water and framed by rugged natural scenery that feels like a whole other world.
The Georgian Bay region is home to a dreamy collection of beaches, making it a go-to summer destination. One of the most well-known is Wasaga Beach, which stretches for more than 14 kilometres and is recognized as the world's longest freshwater beach.
You can also head to the region of Tiny, where you'll find 70 kilometres of shoreline dotted with hidden gem beaches and more. Balm Beach is among the most beautiful destinations along the coastline, known for its powdery white sand and shallow, glassy water.
Awenda Provincial Park offers a much quieter escape, where rolling sand dunes and scenic hiking trails create a peaceful way to experience the coastline.
For those looking for standout hikes and postcard-worthy viewpoints, the Georgian Bay region delivers. Trails like Lion's Head Lookout boast dramatic cliffside views and bright turquoise water that often feels more Caribbean than Canadian.
Further inland, the Crack Trail in Killarney Provincial Park opens up to sweeping quartzite ridges and vast, rugged landscapes, while Inglis Falls offers a dramatic waterfall experience with easy-access trails nearby.
One of the area's most famous natural landmarks is the Grotto, an ancient sea cave known for its crystal-clear, glass-like water and Mediterranean feel. It's located within Bruce Peninsula National Park, close to the stunning Indian Head Cove.
You can also venture out to nearby islands, such as Flowerpot Island, for even more unforgettable scenery.
Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island, is worth a summer escape and can be reached by ferry or bridge.
With its sparkling shoreline, rugged cliffs, and crystal waters, the Georgian Bay region offers a truly magical summer getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.