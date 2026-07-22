Costco vs Bulk Barn: We shopped for 17 groceries to find the cheapest prices
One store gets you so much more bang for your buck. 👀
If you shop at Costco or Bulk Barn stores in Canada, you know that both offer products in bulk quantities.
But how do the prices of groceries compare at these retailers?
Narcity went to both stores to find similar grocery products, including Kirkland Signature and name-brand items, and check the prices.
That includes coffee, peanut butter, honey, rice, spices, dried pasta, OMG clusters, mini chocolate chip cookies, peanut M&M's and more.
Bulk Barn prices items by weight since you choose your own amounts, so we broke down the costs at Costco into "price per 100 grams."
A lot of price differences are over $1 per 100 grams, and some products are cheaper by more than $2 per 100 grams!
Now, let's get into how the costs compare for 17 groceries at Costco and Bulk Barn.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco. Right: French roast coffee beans at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99 at Costco.
That works out to a cost of $2.21 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has coffee beans, including a French roast, for $3.95 per 100 grams.
Costco's product is $1.74 cheaper per 100 grams.
Peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco. Right: Natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a pack of two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter for $12.99. That means you pay $0.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.
The price difference between Costco and Bulk Barn is $0.68 per 100 grams.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. Right: Burke's liquid honey at Bulk Barn.
It costs $19.99 for three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. That price works out to $0.88 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has a 375-gram bottle of Burke's liquid honey for $8.19. That breaks down to $2.18 per 100 grams.
You pay $1.30 less per 100 grams at Costco.
Chocolate chips
Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: Milk chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.
It costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.
You can get milk chocolate chips for $2.40 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
Costco's product is $0.95 cheaper per 100 grams.
Basmati rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice at Costco. Right: Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati for $18.99, which works out to $0.37 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.
The price difference between the two retailers is just $0.17 per 100 grams.
Dried pasta
Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco. Right: Dried fusilli pasta at Bulk Barn.
It costs $12.99 for a pack of nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato dried pasta with fusilli, spaghetti, elicoidali, and penne rigate.
That price breaks down to $0.28 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including fusilli, macaroni, and spaghetti.
You pay $0.32 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Bulk Barn.
Montreal chicken spice
Club House Montreal chicken spice at Costco. Right: Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn.
It costs $7.49 for a 675-gram tub of Club House Montreal chicken spice at Costco, which works out to $1.10 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has Montreal chicken spice for $2.60 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
This product is $1.50 cheaper per 100 grams at Costco.
Black peppercorns
Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns at Costco. Right: Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 400-gram tub of Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns for $9.99. That price breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for whole black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.
The price difference between these retailers is just $0.31 per 100 grams.
Montreal steak spice
Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn.
It costs $8.99 for an 825-gram tub of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice, which works out to $1.08 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
You pay $1.56 less per 100 grams with this product at Costco.
Chocolate-covered almonds
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $22.99, which works out to a cost of $1.53 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.43 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.
Costco's store-brand product is $1 cheaper per 100 grams.
S'mores clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.
You can get the Kirkland Signature version of s'mores clusters. It costs $14.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.
Costco's Kirkland Signature product is cheaper, and you save $2.69 per 100 grams.
OMG almond toffee clusters
OMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.
Costco has name-brand OMG clusters in an almond toffee flavour. It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $4.69 per 100 grams for OMG almond toffee clusters.
You pay $2.49 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Bulk Barn.
Sour suckers
Sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 1.2-kilogram tub of jumbo sour suckers for $8.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.74 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn.
The price difference between these retailers is $1.31 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
You save $2.64 per 100 grams if you buy the name-brand product at Costco.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.
You can get an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies for $15.99 at Costco.
That cost breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
There is a $0.32 price difference between these retailers, and you get more bang for your buck at Bulk Barn.
Peach slices
Maynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: Peach slices at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.27-kilogram bag of name-brand Maynards fuzzy peach slices for $9.99, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.
The name-brand product at Costco is $1.02 cheaper per 100 grams.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.
You pay just $0.76 per 100 grams for this product at Costco.
READ NEXT: 36 bulk-sized products at Costco that are actually worth buying even if you live alone
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.