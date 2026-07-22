Costco vs Bulk Barn: We shopped for 17 groceries to find the cheapest prices

One store gets you so much more bang for your buck. 👀

person holding bag of kirkland signature french roast coffee at costco. right: bin of montreal chicken spice at bulk barn

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco. Right: Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you shop at Costco or Bulk Barn stores in Canada, you know that both offer products in bulk quantities.

But how do the prices of groceries compare at these retailers?

Narcity went to both stores to find similar grocery products, including Kirkland Signature and name-brand items, and check the prices.

That includes coffee, peanut butter, honey, rice, spices, dried pasta, OMG clusters, mini chocolate chip cookies, peanut M&M's and more.

Bulk Barn prices items by weight since you choose your own amounts, so we broke down the costs at Costco into "price per 100 grams."

A lot of price differences are over $1 per 100 grams, and some products are cheaper by more than $2 per 100 grams!

Now, let's get into how the costs compare for 17 groceries at Costco and Bulk Barn.

French roast coffee

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco. Right: bin of French roast coffee beans at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature French roast coffee at Costco. Right: French roast coffee beans at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99 at Costco.

That works out to a cost of $2.21 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has coffee beans, including a French roast, for $3.95 per 100 grams.

Costco's product is $1.74 cheaper per 100 grams.

Peanut butter

jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco. Right: natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco. Right: Natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter for $12.99. That means you pay $0.64 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

The price difference between Costco and Bulk Barn is $0.68 per 100 grams.

Liquid honey

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. Right: bottles of Burke's liquid honey at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. Right: Burke's liquid honey at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey at Costco. That price works out to $0.88 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has a 375-gram bottle of Burke's liquid honey for $8.19. That breaks down to $2.18 per 100 grams.

You pay $1.30 less per 100 grams at Costco.

Chocolate chips

bags of \u200b\u200bChipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: bin of Milk chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.

Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. Right: Milk chocolate chips at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.

You can get milk chocolate chips for $2.40 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Costco's product is $0.95 cheaper per 100 grams.

Basmati rice

bags of Kirkland Signature basmati rice at Costco. Right: bin of Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature basmati rice at Costco. Right: Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati for $18.99, which works out to $0.37 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.

The price difference between the two retailers is just $0.17 per 100 grams.

Dried pasta

boxes of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco. Right: bin of Dried fusilli pasta at Bulk Barn.

Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco. Right: Dried fusilli pasta at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.99 for a pack of nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato dried pasta with fusilli, spaghetti, elicoidali, and penne rigate.

That price breaks down to $0.28 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including fusilli, macaroni, and spaghetti.

You pay $0.32 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Bulk Barn.

Montreal chicken spice

tubs of Club House Montreal chicken spice at Costco. Right: bin of Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn.

Club House Montreal chicken spice at Costco. Right: Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.49 for a 675-gram tub of Club House Montreal chicken spice at Costco, which works out to $1.10 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has Montreal chicken spice for $2.60 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

This product is $1.50 cheaper per 100 grams at Costco.

Black peppercorns

tubs of Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns at Costco. Right: bin of Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns at Costco. Right: Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 400-gram tub of Kirkland Signature whole black peppercorns for $9.99. That price breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for whole black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

The price difference between these retailers is just $0.31 per 100 grams.

Montreal steak spice

tubs of Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: bin of Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn.

Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $8.99 for an 825-gram tub of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice, which works out to $1.08 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

You pay $1.56 less per 100 grams with this product at Costco.

Chocolate-covered almonds

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: bin of Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $22.99, which works out to a cost of $1.53 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.43 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn.

Costco's store-brand product is $1 cheaper per 100 grams.

S'mores clusters

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: bin of OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco. Right: OMG s'mores clusters at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get the Kirkland Signature version of s'mores clusters. It costs $14.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.

Costco's Kirkland Signature product is cheaper, and you save $2.69 per 100 grams.

OMG almond toffee clusters

person holding bag of \u200b\u200bOMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: bin of OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.

OMG almond toffee clusters at Costco. Right: OMG almond toffee clusters at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand OMG clusters in an almond toffee flavour. It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $4.69 per 100 grams for OMG almond toffee clusters.

You pay $2.49 less per 100 grams at Costco than at Bulk Barn.

Sour suckers

person holding tub of Sour suckers at Costco. Right: bin of Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.

Sour suckers at Costco. Right: Sour suckers at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.2-kilogram tub of jumbo sour suckers for $8.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.74 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn.

The price difference between these retailers is $1.31 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

bags of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: bin of Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

You save $2.64 per 100 grams if you buy the name-brand product at Costco.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: bin of Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies for $15.99 at Costco.

That cost breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

There is a $0.32 price difference between these retailers, and you get more bang for your buck at Bulk Barn.

Peach slices

person holding bag of \u200bMaynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: bin of Peach slices at Bulk Barn.

Maynards fuzzy peach slices at Costco. Right: Peach slices at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.27-kilogram bag of name-brand Maynards fuzzy peach slices for $9.99, which works out to $0.78 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.

The name-brand product at Costco is $1.02 cheaper per 100 grams.

Peanut M&M's

tubs of \u200bPeanut M&M's at Costco. Right: bin of Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn

Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.

You pay just $0.76 per 100 grams for this product at Costco.

READ NEXT: 36 bulk-sized products at Costco that are actually worth buying even if you live alone

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barn costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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