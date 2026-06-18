16 Costco products that are actually more expensive than shoppers realize

Kirkland Signature isn't always cheaper than the name brand! 👀

bags of kirkland signature frozen berry blend in freezer at costco. right: person holding canister of nescafe instant coffee at costco

Kirkland Signature frozen berries. Right: Nescafe instant coffee at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco is known for offering shoppers a better value than a lot of grocery stores in Canada.

But some items are more expensive than you probably realize, whether it's compared to prices at other stores or the "price per" costs at the wholesale retailer.

Even though products at Costco are bulk-sized, they're not always cheaper. That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items.

So, here are products at Costco Canada stores that are more expensive than you realize.

​Butter

Kirkland Signature butter in fridge at costco

Kirkland Signature butter.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature butter costs $8.99 for a 454-gram block.

Costco also has name-brand Natrel butter, but it costs $5.79 for a 454-gram block.

That's a $3.20 price difference!

So, even though you might think Kirkland products are always cheaper, sometimes name-brand items actually cost less.

Boursin cheese

packs of Boursin cheese at costco

Boursin cheese at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has three 150-gram packs of Boursin cheese for $12.99, which works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.

There are a lot of products at this retailer with "price per" costs around or below $1, but Boursin cheese has a "price per" cost of almost $3.

​Frozen berries

bags of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend in freezer at costco

Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend at Costco, which works out to $0.89.

You might think that's the best price, but the Kirkland frozen blueberries and frozen strawberries are cheaper

Also, it costs $14.98 at Walmart for a 1.75-kilogram bag of Great Value frozen berry blend with four kinds of berries. That works out to $0.85 per 100 grams, so it's cheaper than Costco's product.

​Natural peanut butter

jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at costco

Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco, and it costs $4.27 for a 750-gram jar of Great Value natural peanut butter at Walmart.

Costco's store-brand item is $0.64 per 100 grams, but it's not cheaper than Walmart's store-brand product, which is $0.56 per 100 grams.

​Tim Hortons coffee

canisters of Tim Hortons coffee at Costco

Tim Hortons coffee at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a 1.36-kilogram canister of Tim Hortons coffee at Costco, which breaks down to $2.57 per 100 grams.

The "price per" is higher for this product than a lot of other products at Costco.

​Nescafe instant coffee

person holding canister of \u200bNescafe instant coffee at Costco

Nescafe instant coffee at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 475-gram canister of Nescafé instant coffee for $15.99, which breaks down to $3.36 per 100 grams.

That's an expensive "price per" cost at more than $3.

Kirkland Signature pecans

bags of Kirkland Signature pecans at costco

Kirkland Signature pecans.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $21.49 for a 907-gram bag of Kirkland Signature pecans. That works out to $2.36 per 100 grams.

Other similar products at Costco, like Kirkland Signature and name-brand cashews and mixed nuts, are cheaper than this item.

Kirkland Signature ground black pepper

tubs of Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper at costco

Kirkland Signature ground black pepper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 360-gram tub of Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper for $9.99, which breaks down to a cost of $2.77 per 100 grams.

It has the most expensive "price per" of the few Kirkland ground pepper products at the wholesale retailer.

Ground cinnamon

tubs of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon at costco

Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $6.99 for a 303-gram tub of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon at Costco. That works out to $2.30 per 100 grams.

You can get a better price at Loblaws because it costs $11 for a 560-gram tub of No Name ground cinnamon. That price breaks down to $1.96 per 100 grams.

Chocolate chips

bags of Kirkland Signature chocolate chips at costco

Kirkland Signature chocolate chips.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature chocolate chips cost $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag.

But Costco also has name-brand Hershey's Chipits, and it costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag.

Since it has the same price and is bigger than the Kirkland product, you get a better value with the name-brand item.

​Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at costco

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.

But you get a better value at both Dollarama and Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams, and Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

​Made Good granola bites

person holding bag of Made Good granola bites at Costco

Made Good granola bites at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a 576-gram bag of Made Good granola bites at Costco. That means you pay $2.42 per 100 grams.

At Walmart, it costs $2.24 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bites, $1.86 per 100 grams.

​Instant noodles

packs of \u200bNongshim Bowl Noodles at Costco

Nongshim Bowl Noodles at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.49 at Costco for a pack of 12 bowls of Nongshim Bowl Noodles that are 86 grams each.

That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.

It costs $1 for three 85-gram bags of Bowlfull instant noodles, which works out to $0.39 per 100 grams, and $1.25 for two 65-gram bowls of Bowlfull instant noodles, which works out to $0.96 per 100 grams.

​Jack Link’s beef jerky

bags of \u200bJack Link's beef jerky at Costco

Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 300-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky for $16.99, which means you pay $5.66 per 100 grams.

It's more expensive than the name brand at Walmart.

Jack Link's beef jerky at Walmart costs $6.77 for a 230-gram bag, which is $2.94 per 100 grams.

There's a difference of $2.72 per 100 grams between the stores!

Also, the Kirkland Signature steak strips cost $17.99 for a 340-gram bag at Costco, which is $5.29 per 100 grams. The price difference is $0.37 per 100 grams at the wholesale retailer.

​Charmin toilet paper

packs of Charmin toilet paper at costco

Charmin toilet paper at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $32.49 for a pack of Charmin toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.

At Walmart, it costs $22.98 for a pack of Charmin toilet paper with 30 rolls.

You might not expect Costco to be so expensive, but there's a $9.51 price difference between the stores.

Tissues

packs of Kirkland Signature facial tissues at costco

Kirkland Signature facial tissues.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of 12 boxes of Kirkland Signature facial tissues costs $22.99, and that price works out to $1.91 per box.

You can also get a pack of 21 boxes of Scotties facial tissues at Costco for $27.99, which works out to $1.33 per box.

So, while the Kirkland product seems cheaper, it's actually more expensive when the price is broken down by the number of tissue boxes.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

grocery stores in canada costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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