16 Costco products that are actually more expensive than shoppers realize
Kirkland Signature isn't always cheaper than the name brand! 👀
Costco is known for offering shoppers a better value than a lot of grocery stores in Canada.
But some items are more expensive than you probably realize, whether it's compared to prices at other stores or the "price per" costs at the wholesale retailer.
Even though products at Costco are bulk-sized, they're not always cheaper. That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items.
So, here are products at Costco Canada stores that are more expensive than you realize.
Butter
Kirkland Signature butter.
Kirkland Signature butter costs $8.99 for a 454-gram block.
Costco also has name-brand Natrel butter, but it costs $5.79 for a 454-gram block.
That's a $3.20 price difference!
So, even though you might think Kirkland products are always cheaper, sometimes name-brand items actually cost less.
Boursin cheese
Boursin cheese at Costco.
Costco has three 150-gram packs of Boursin cheese for $12.99, which works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.
There are a lot of products at this retailer with "price per" costs around or below $1, but Boursin cheese has a "price per" cost of almost $3.
Frozen berries
Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend.
It costs $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend at Costco, which works out to $0.89.
You might think that's the best price, but the Kirkland frozen blueberries and frozen strawberries are cheaper
Also, it costs $14.98 at Walmart for a 1.75-kilogram bag of Great Value frozen berry blend with four kinds of berries. That works out to $0.85 per 100 grams, so it's cheaper than Costco's product.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter at Costco, and it costs $4.27 for a 750-gram jar of Great Value natural peanut butter at Walmart.
Costco's store-brand item is $0.64 per 100 grams, but it's not cheaper than Walmart's store-brand product, which is $0.56 per 100 grams.
Tim Hortons coffee
Tim Hortons coffee at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a 1.36-kilogram canister of Tim Hortons coffee at Costco, which breaks down to $2.57 per 100 grams.
The "price per" is higher for this product than a lot of other products at Costco.
Nescafe instant coffee
Nescafe instant coffee at Costco.
Costco has a 475-gram canister of Nescafé instant coffee for $15.99, which breaks down to $3.36 per 100 grams.
That's an expensive "price per" cost at more than $3.
Kirkland Signature pecans
Kirkland Signature pecans.
It costs $21.49 for a 907-gram bag of Kirkland Signature pecans. That works out to $2.36 per 100 grams.
Other similar products at Costco, like Kirkland Signature and name-brand cashews and mixed nuts, are cheaper than this item.
Kirkland Signature ground black pepper
Kirkland Signature ground black pepper.
Costco has a 360-gram tub of Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper for $9.99, which breaks down to a cost of $2.77 per 100 grams.
It has the most expensive "price per" of the few Kirkland ground pepper products at the wholesale retailer.
Ground cinnamon
Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon.
It costs $6.99 for a 303-gram tub of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon at Costco. That works out to $2.30 per 100 grams.
You can get a better price at Loblaws because it costs $11 for a 560-gram tub of No Name ground cinnamon. That price breaks down to $1.96 per 100 grams.
Chocolate chips
Kirkland Signature chocolate chips.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chips cost $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag.
But Costco also has name-brand Hershey's Chipits, and it costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag.
Since it has the same price and is bigger than the Kirkland product, you get a better value with the name-brand item.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.
But you get a better value at both Dollarama and Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams, and Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
Made Good granola bites
Made Good granola bites at Costco.
It costs $13.99 for a 576-gram bag of Made Good granola bites at Costco. That means you pay $2.42 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $2.24 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bites, $1.86 per 100 grams.
Instant noodles
Nongshim Bowl Noodles at Costco.
It costs $12.49 at Costco for a pack of 12 bowls of Nongshim Bowl Noodles that are 86 grams each.
That price breaks down to $1.21 per 100 grams.
It costs $1 for three 85-gram bags of Bowlfull instant noodles, which works out to $0.39 per 100 grams, and $1.25 for two 65-gram bowls of Bowlfull instant noodles, which works out to $0.96 per 100 grams.
Jack Link’s beef jerky
Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.
Costco has a 300-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky for $16.99, which means you pay $5.66 per 100 grams.
It's more expensive than the name brand at Walmart.
Jack Link's beef jerky at Walmart costs $6.77 for a 230-gram bag, which is $2.94 per 100 grams.
There's a difference of $2.72 per 100 grams between the stores!
Also, the Kirkland Signature steak strips cost $17.99 for a 340-gram bag at Costco, which is $5.29 per 100 grams. The price difference is $0.37 per 100 grams at the wholesale retailer.
Charmin toilet paper
Charmin toilet paper at Costco.
It costs $32.49 for a pack of Charmin toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.
At Walmart, it costs $22.98 for a pack of Charmin toilet paper with 30 rolls.
You might not expect Costco to be so expensive, but there's a $9.51 price difference between the stores.
Tissues
Kirkland Signature facial tissues.
A pack of 12 boxes of Kirkland Signature facial tissues costs $22.99, and that price works out to $1.91 per box.
You can also get a pack of 21 boxes of Scotties facial tissues at Costco for $27.99, which works out to $1.33 per box.
So, while the Kirkland product seems cheaper, it's actually more expensive when the price is broken down by the number of tissue boxes.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.