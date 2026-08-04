This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

A person sitting on a sandy beach. Right: A boardwalk trail.

A national park in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for an epic summer escape, this Ontario national park deserves a spot on your getaway list.

With endless sandy shores, peaceful trails, scenic boardwalks, and some of the province's most unique landscapes, it's a beautiful place to soak up some summer sun and enjoy the outdoors.

From relaxing by the water and wandering through forests to standing at the edge of the country, there are plenty of ways to experience this beautiful corner of Ontario.

Located along the shores of Lake Erie in Essex County, Point Pelee National Park is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto and offers beautiful beaches, wetlands, and wildlife.

Visit Windsor Essex describes Point Pelee as "a tiny sanctuary" featuring a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches, making it an idyllic warm-weather destination.

The park is located on the southernmost point of mainland Canada. You can follow the Tip Trail, an easy one-kilometre loop that takes around 30 minutes, to reach the iconic shoreline where land meets water at the very bottom of the country.

For another scenic adventure, head to the Marsh Boardwalk. The floating pathway takes you through the heart of the Point Pelee Marsh, with an observation tower and telescope offering sweeping views of the wetlands below.

History enthusiasts can explore the DeLaurier Homestead & Trail, where you'll discover more than 10,000 years of stories from the First Peoples who lived on the land to the farmers, fishers, homesteaders, and cottagers who came later.

There are also plenty of trails to explore throughout the park, including the Woodland Nature Trail, which travels through one of Point Pelee's oldest forest habitats, and the Chinquapin Oak Trail, where you can see a rare dry forest ecosystem featuring Chinquapin Oaks, a species that can also be found as far south as Mexico's cloud forests.

In addition to its trails, Point Pelee is also home to the longest uninterrupted natural beach in Essex County, with 20 kilometres of sandy shoreline stretching along both sides of the peninsula.

Northwest Beach and West Beach are popular spots to spend a sunny afternoon, with amenities like washrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas nearby. Just remember that swimming is not permitted at the Tip.

If you want to explore the park from a different perspective, you can also spend your visit canoeing through the waterways, cycling along the trails, searching for wildlife, or looking up at the stars beneath the park's dark skies.

Nature enthusiasts will especially want to add Point Pelee to their list, as the park is considered one of Canada's top birdwatching destinations. More than 390 species of migratory birds pass through the area during spring and fall, thanks to its unique location along Lake Erie.

Each May, the park becomes a popular stopover for songbirds travelling north, while the fall migration brings another wave of birds returning south for the winter.

If you want to turn your visit into a longer getaway, there's lots to explore nearby. The charming towns and communities around Essex County are filled with wineries, local restaurants, waterfront spots, and small-town attractions worth exploring.

Just a short drive away, you can visit the town of Kingsville, known for its quaint downtown, cafés, shops, and beautiful waterfront views. You can also spend an afternoon exploring local wineries, parks, restaurants, and more.

With kilometres of beaches, lush forests, and a scenic boardwalk trail, Point Pelee is a stunning spot to visit this summer.

Point Pelee National Park

Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026

Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON

Point Pelee National Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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